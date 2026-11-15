From left, Kim Jung-sup, president of the Sejong Institute, German Ambassador Georg Schmidt, Polish Ambassador Bartosz Wisniewski and Estonian Ambassador Tanel Sepp speak during a roundtable on Korea-Europe defense cooperation co-hosted by the Sejong Institute and law firm Yulchon, in southern Seoul, on Thursday. SEO JI-EUN

12일 서울 강남구에서 세종연구소와 법무법인 율촌 공동 주최로 열린 '한-유럽 방위 협력을 바라보는 유럽의 인식과 기대' 간담회에서 참석자들이 토론하고 있다. 왼쪽부터 김정섭 세종연구소장, 게오르크 슈미트 주한 독일대사, 바르토시 비시니에프스키 주한 폴란드 대사, 타넬 셉 주한 에스토니아 대사. [서지은]





Korea’s Arctic route plan a test of trust in European defense ties, ambassadors say

한국의 북극항로 구상, 유럽과의 방위 협력에서 신뢰의 시험대…주한 대사들 강조





Monday, Nov. 16, 2026

Korea JoongAng Daily 6면





European ambassadors urge Seoul to consult partners on its Russia-linked Arctic shipping plans as defense cooperation deepens.

linked: 연계된

urge: 촉구하다

consult: 협의하다, 상의하다

한국과 유럽 간 방위 협력이 심화하는 가운데, 주한 유럽 대사들이 러시아와 연계된 한국의 북극항로 개척 구상과 관련해 파트너국과의 사전 협의를 촉구했다.





European ambassadors in Seoul said Thursday that Korea’s growing role as an arms supplier to their countries requires political trust as well as contracts, citing Seoul’s plan to ship goods to the continent through Russia’s Arctic waters as an issue Korea should discuss with its partners first.

arms supplier: 무기 공급국

cite: (사례로) 들다, 언급하다

the continent: 유럽 대륙

주한 유럽 대사들은 12일 한국이 유럽의 주요 무기 공급국으로 부상한 만큼 "단순한 계약을 넘어 정치적 신뢰가 필요하다"고 입을 모았다. 특히 러시아 북극 해역을 거쳐 유럽으로 화물을 운송하려는 한국 정부의 구상을 거론하며, 이를 우방국과 우선적으로 논의해야 할 핵심 사안으로 지목했다.





Asked what the European countries expect from the Korean government to build political trust, German Ambassador Georg Schmidt offered what he called “a concrete example,” citing the northern shipping route from Korea to Europe.

political trust: 정치적 신뢰

concrete example: 구체적인 사례

northern shipping route: 북극항로(북방 항로)

게오르크 슈미트 주한 독일대사는 정치적 신뢰 구축을 위해 한국 정부에 기대하는 바를 묻는 질문에 한국과 유럽을 잇는 북극항로를 "구체적 사례"로 제시했다.





“You go through a chokehold through Russia, and you need Russian cooperation for all this,” Schmidt said at a roundtable on Korea-Europe defense cooperation hosted by the Sejong Institute and law firm Yulchon in southern Seoul. “It sends the impression as if Koreans are only thinking of their own profits without taking into consideration what it does to their strong friends, partners and business allies on the other side.

chokehold: 목을 조르는 것, (여기서는) 통제권을 쥔 길목

roundtable: 간담회

take into consideration: 고려하다

슈미트 대사는 이날 서울 강남구에서 세종연구소와 법무법인 율촌이 공동 주최한 '한-유럽 방위 협력을 바라보는 유럽의 인식과 기대' 간담회에서 "러시아가 통제권을 쥔 길목을 지나야 하며, 이 모든 과정에 러시아의 협조가 필수적"이라며 이같이 말했다. 그는 "이는 한국이 지구 반대편의 든든한 우방이자 파트너, 비즈니스 동맹에 미칠 파장은 고려하지 않은 채 자국 이익만 좇는다는 인상을 줄 수 있다"고 지적했다.





“I’m not saying this is a bad thing. I’m just saying we should talk about it as partners,” he said. “We would not do anything with North Korea without actually talking to Seoul [...] because you first talk to your friends about something before things are happening.”

as partners: 파트너로서

이어 "이 구상 자체가 나쁘다는 뜻이 아니라, 파트너로서 함께 논의해야 한다는 의미"라고 선을 그었다. 그러면서 "우리 역시 한국과 상의 없이 북한과 어떤 일도 추진하지 않는다. 일이 벌어지기 전 친구와 먼저 상의하는 것이 도리이기 때문"이라고 덧붙였다.





Arctic shipping ranks among President Lee Jae Myung’s top policy goals, with regular sailings targeted for 2030. Last month, a Korean container ship returned from the country’s first round trip to Europe through the passage. The passage follows Russia’s Northern Sea Route along its Arctic coast.

rank among: ~중 하나로 꼽히다

regular sailings: 정기 운항

round trip: 왕복 운항

북극항로 개척은 이재명 대통령의 핵심 국정 과제로, 정부는 오는 2030년 정기 운항을 목표로 삼고 있다. 지난달에는 한국 컨테이너선이 해당 항로를 거쳐 국내 최초로 유럽 왕복 운항을 마쳤다. 이 항로는 러시아 북극 연안을 따라 이어지는 북방항로(NSR)를 통과한다.





Berlin’s membership in the United Nations Command, the U.S.-led body overseeing the Korean armistice, dates back to August 2024. Schmidt called it “a political commitment to the security on the Korean Peninsula.”

United Nations Command: 유엔군사령부(유엔사)

armistice: 정전협정

date back to: ~로 거슬러 올라가다

앞서 독일은 2024년 8월 한반도 정전협정을 관리하는 미국 주도의 유엔군사령부(유엔사)에 가입한 바 있다. 슈미트 대사는 이를 두고 "한반도 안보를 향한 정치적 헌신"이라고 평가했다.





“We might be in a situation of conflict in Korea, where maybe Korea needs a lot of equipment very fast and a lot of help, so that’s why I think it’s a two-way street,” he said.

two-way street: 쌍방향 관계, 서로 주고받는 관계

그는 "만약 한반도에 분쟁이 발생해 한국이 대규모 장비와 지원을 시급히 필요로 하는 상황이 올 수도 있다"며 "그렇기 때문에 양측의 안보 협력은 쌍방향 관계(two-way street)가 돼야 한다"고 강조했다.





Polish Ambassador Bartosz Wisniewski said he understood the economic case for the Arctic route but doubted Russia’s reliability.

economic case: 경제적 타당성

reliability: 신뢰성

바르토시 비시니에프스키 주한 폴란드 대사 역시 북극항로의 경제적 타당성에는 공감하면서도 러시아의 신뢰성에는 의구심을 표했다.





“If I were a rating agency, I would really, really look hard into it,” he said. “And long term, aren’t we basically switching one dependency into another?”

rating agency: 신용평가사

dependency: 의존

비시니에프스키 대사는 "내가 신용평가사라면 이 문제를 아주 깐깐하게 따져봤을 것"이라며 "장기적 관점에서 보면 결국 기존의 의존성을 또 다른 의존성으로 대체하는 것에 불과하지 않은가"라고 반문했다.





Wisniewski pointed to Poland’s seat on the Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission since 1953 and its embassy in Pyongyang, back in operation since late 2024 after a pandemic closure.

Neutral Nations Supervisory Commission: 중립국감독위원회

back in operation: 운영을 재개한

폴란드는 1953년부터 중립국감독위원회(NNSC) 위원국으로 활동해 왔으며, 코로나19 사태로 폐쇄했던 평양 주재 대사관도 2024년 말 운영을 재개했다. 비시니에프스키 대사는 이 같은 사실을 상기시키며 동맹으로서의 역할을 강조했다.





“If we want to portray ourselves as like-minded partners, this is not just a hollow idea,” he said.

like-minded: 뜻을 같이하는

hollow: 공허한

그는 "우리가 스스로를 '가치를 공유하는 파트너(like-minded partners)'로 규정짓고자 한다면, 이는 결코 텅 빈 구호에 그쳐선 안 된다"고 꼬집었다.





Schmidt said European ambassadors feel the threat from Russia “is being underestimated in Korea.”

underestimate: 과소평가하다

슈미트 대사 또한 주한 유럽 외교가에서 러시아의 위협이 "한국 내에서 지나치게 과소평가되고 있다"는 우려를 느끼고 있다고 전했다.





“If people in Korea argue, ‘Oh, we have fantastic business opportunities. We have a shipping line,’ [...] it’s normal to have these arguments. But please also understand how we feel about it as Europeans,” he said.

shipping line: 해운 노선

이어 "한국 입장에서 '훌륭한 비즈니스 기회이자 매력적인 해운 노선'이라고 판단하는 건 자연스러운 일"이라면서도 "하지만 유럽인들이 이를 어떻게 받아들일지도 헤아려 달라"고 당부했다.





Estonian Ambassador Tanel Sepp, describing Estonians’ sensitivity to any business with Russia, said, “Aggression cannot be rewarded with business deals.”

sensitivity: 민감함

aggression: 침략

타넬 셉 주한 에스토니아 대사는 러시아와의 일체 거래에 에스토니아 국민이 느끼는 짙은 경계심을 언급하며 "침략 행위가 비즈니스 거래라는 이름으로 보상받아선 안 된다"고 단언했다.





(중략)





WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY SEO JI-EUN [seo.jieun1@joongang.co.kr]