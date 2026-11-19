A still from the trailer for Netflix’s K-pop audition show “We Go High," uploaded on Oct. 21 NETFLIX KOREA/SCREEN CAPTURE

10월 21일 공개된 넷플릭스 K팝 오디션 프로그램 ‘위 고 하이’ 예고편의 한 장면 [넷플릭스 코리아]





Why Netflix is betting on Korean high schoolers for its next global ambition

한국 고등학생으로 글로벌 걸그룹 만든다…넷플릭스의 승부수

Korea JoongAng Daily 10면

Monday, Nov. 16, 2026





Netflix’s breakout K-pop girl group, HUNTR/X from “KPop Demon Hunters” (2025), had a side gig in demon hunting. Now, the streaming giant is scouring Korean high schools for its next star.

breakout: 단숨에 인기를 얻은

side gig: 부업

scour: 샅샅이 뒤지다, 철저히 찾아다니다

넷플릭스의 애니메이션 영화 ‘케이팝 데몬 헌터스’(2025)에서 큰 인기를 끈 가상의 걸그룹 헌트릭스는 악령 사냥이라는 부업도 있었다. 넷플릭스가 이제 차세대 스타를 찾기 위해 한국 고등학교로 눈을 돌리고 있다.

Related Article Why Netflix is betting on Korean high schoolers for its next global ambition





The obvious question is why the global streaming giant is jumping on the already burgeoning bandwagon of K-pop audition programs, and whether its endeavor can take off.

burgeoning: 급성장하는

jump on the bandwagon: 유행에 편승하다, 대세에 합류하다

endeavor: 새로운 시도, 사업

take off: 성공하다, 본격적으로 성장하다

이미 빠르게 성장하고 있는 K팝 오디션 프로그램 시장에 넷플릭스가 뛰어든 이유는 무엇일까. 또 이 새로운 시도는 성공할 수 있을까.





But as Netflix seeks its next breakthrough in the middle of an industrywide slowdown, the definition of success may go well beyond the number of people who tune in.

breakthrough: 돌파구, 획기적인 성공

industrywide slowdown: 업계 전반의 성장 둔화

go beyond: ~을 넘어서다

tune in: 방송을 시청하다

그러나 스트리밍 업계 전반의 성장세가 둔화하는 가운데 새로운 돌파구를 모색하는 넷플릭스에 성공의 기준은 단순한 시청자 수가 아닐 수 있다.





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Netflix is trying its hand at the format with “We Go High” to search for daughters of its own.

try one's hand at: ~에 도전하다, 새롭게 시도하다

format: 프로그램 형식, 포맷

넷플릭스는 ‘위 고 하이’를 통해 오디션 프로그램에 도전하며 자신들이 키울 ‘딸 들’ 찾기에 나섰다.





The show, announced on Oct. 21, is an audition program in which students from Korean arts schools compete to join a new girl group.

compete: 경쟁하다

join: 합류하다

지난 10월 21일 공개된 ‘위 고 하이’는 국내 예술계열 학교 학생들이 새로운 걸그룹 멤버 자리를 놓고 경쟁하는 오디션 프로그램이다.





Netflix has signed a memorandum of understanding with SM C&C, a content subsidiary of SM Entertainment, for the project. SM C&C will support the group beyond its debut, from training and production to management and global promotions.

memorandum of understanding (MOU): 업무협약, 양해각서

subsidiary: 자회사, 계열사

beyond its debut: 데뷔 이후에도

넷플릭스는 이번 프로젝트를 위해 SM엔터테인먼트의 콘텐트 계열사인 SM C&C와 업무협약(MOU)을 체결했다. SM C&C는 연습생 교육과 제작부터 매니지먼트, 글로벌 프로모션까지 그룹의 데뷔 이후 활동을 지원할 예정이다.





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JTBC’s audition program “R U Next?” (2023), for example, stayed below 1 percent in nationwide ratings throughout its run. Regardless, ILLIT, the girl group formed through the show, sold more than 380,000 copies of its debut EP, “Super Real Me” (2024), in its first week.

nationwide ratings: 전국 시청률

throughout its run: 방영 기간 내내

regardless: 그럼에도 불구하고

예를 들어 JTBC 오디션 프로그램 ‘알 유 넥스트?’는 방영 기간 내내 전국 시청률 1%를 넘지 못했다. 그럼에도 이 프로그램을 통해 결성된 걸그룹 아일릿의 데뷔 미니앨범 ‘슈퍼 리얼 미’는 발매 첫 주 38만 장 넘게 팔렸다.





“The format is appealing because [agencies] can discover artists and build a fandom [for them] at the same time,” said the source, requesting anonymity because they were not authorized to speak on the company’s behalf.

appealing: 매력적인

build a fandom: 팬덤을 형성하다

request anonymity: 익명을 요청하다

on the company's behalf: 회사를 대표해

한 대형 콘텐트 제작사 관계자는 “오디션 프로그램은 아티스트를 발굴하는 동시에 팬덤을 형성할 수 있다는 점에서 매력적”이라고 말했다. 그는 회사의 공식 입장을 밝힐 권한이 없다는 이유로 익명을 요청했다.





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As Netflix faces intensifying competition for viewers’ time from platforms such as YouTube, sustaining audience engagement has become increasingly important for retaining subscribers and driving advertising revenue from its ad-supported tier.

intensifying: 치열해지는

sustain: 지속하다, 유지하다

retain: 유지하다

넷플릭스가 유튜브 등 다른 플랫폼과 시청자의 시간을 놓고 치열하게 경쟁하면서 구독자 유지와 광고형 요금제의 매출 확대를 위해 시청자의 지속적인 관심과 참여를 이끌어내는 일이 갈수록 중요해지고 있다.





The streamer’s third quarter revenue growth slowed to 11.8 percent on year, down from 17.6 percent in the final quarter of 2025, while global viewing hours grew just 2 percent in the first half of 2026.

revenue growth: 매출 증가율

on year: 전년 동기 대비

global viewing hours: 전 세계 시청 시간

넷플릭스의 3분기 매출 증가율은 전년 동기 대비 11.8%로, 지난해 4분기 17.6%에서 둔화했다. 올해 상반기 전 세계 시청 시간 증가율도 2%에 그쳤다.





“Our engagement is solid, but we know that we can do better,” Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters said during the company’s October earnings call.

engagement: 이용자의 관심과 참여

solid: 견조한, 안정적인

earnings call: 실적 발표 콘퍼런스콜

그레그 피터스 넷플릭스 공동 최고경영자는 지난 10월 실적 발표 콘퍼런스콜에서 “시청자 참여도는 견조하지만, 더 나아질 여지가 있다는 것을 알고 있다”고 말했다.





For Netflix, the appeal of K-pop may therefore extend well beyond the number of viewers that it attracts. Its deeply rooted fan culture offers sustained audience engagement, aligning with the fandom-driven marketing strategy that Netflix has long emphasized.

deeply rooted: 깊이 뿌리내린

sustained: 지속적인

align with: ~와 부합하다

fandom-driven: 팬덤 중심의

따라서 넷플릭스에게 K팝의 매력은 단순한 시청자 수를 넘어선다. K팝 특유의 탄탄한 팬덤 문화는 시청자의 지속적인 관심과 참여를 이끌어낼 수 있다는 점에서 넷플릭스가 오랫동안 강조해 온 팬덤 중심 마케팅 전략과도 맞닿아 있다.





[후략]





WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY KIM JU-YEON [kim.juyeon2@joongang.co.kr]