Prime Minister Han Seong-sook declares a Cabinet meeting open at the Government Complex Seoul in Jongno District, central Seoul, on Nov. 17, chairing the meeting in place of President Lee Jae Myung, who was on an overseas trip. YONHAP





Lee Sang-ryeol

The author is a senior editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





Former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was long regarded as the quintessential career bureaucrat. Serving under conservative and progressive administrations alike, he twice became prime minister and held other senior positions, including ambassador to the United States and deputy prime minister. His career benefited from good fortune, but he was also exceptionally adept at resolving difficult issues without creating friction. His reputation collapsed, however, following former President Yoon Suk Yeol’s illegal declaration of martial law on Dec. 3, 2024. By following Yoon’s instructions rather than resolutely opposing martial law, Han undermined the reputation he had spent a lifetime building.

Han now faces the serious charge of performing key duties in an insurrection. That he engaged in unconstitutional conduct after martial law was declared, including discussions about blockading the National Assembly and cutting electricity and water supplies to media outlets, is indisputable. The contentious issue in his case, which the Supreme Court recently remanded for retrial on grounds warranting partial acquittal, concerns the Cabinet meeting. Did Han recommend that Yoon convene the Cabinet to give martial law a semblance of procedural legitimacy? In other words, did he intend to subvert the constitutional order? A majority of the justices found such intent difficult to establish, while the minority concluded otherwise.

The ruling reminds us of the gravity of the Cabinet’s responsibilities. Under the Constitution, the Cabinet is the government’s highest deliberative body. Even a presidential declaration of emergency martial law requires Cabinet deliberation under Article 89, Clause 5, as do ordinary legislative bills. In Yoon’s impeachment trial, the Constitutional Court emphasized that Cabinet deliberations should incorporate diverse perspectives and interests, ensure careful policymaking and prevent presidential arbitrariness or autocratic rule. Cabinet members collectively constitute the government’s final safeguard against insurrection and unlawful acts by an imperial president.

A former minister once said that if the minister responsible for an issue firmly opposed it during a Cabinet meeting, even the president could not simply have his way. That, he said, was how Korea’s Constitution worked. Yet most prime ministers and ministers we see behave otherwise. They defer to the president, anticipate his wishes and willingly become ministers who merely take dictation. Beyond Han’s legal liability, his case raises the question of the historical responsibility borne by the government’s second-ranking official for failing to resist illegal martial law before, during and after the Cabinet meeting.

Are the prime minister and Cabinet fulfilling their responsibilities today? On Nov. 17, Prime Minister Han Seong-sook chaired a Cabinet meeting in place of President Lee Jae Myung, who was traveling overseas. The Cabinet approved a special counsel bill on allegedly fabricated indictments. Was there meaningful deliberation? Did anyone raise objections? Did Cabinet members see nothing objectionable in the legislation? Do they really believe there is nothing wrong with a president appointing a special counsel to investigate cases involving himself? Surely they know the unwritten principle underpinning judicial systems and the rule of law in democracies: No one may be a judge in their own case.

The Supreme Court’s dissenting opinion held that Han Duck-soo, as prime minister and vice chair of the Cabinet, was responsible for checking and restraining the president’s wrongful exercise of authority. That obligation applies to every prime minister. How confidently could the current prime minister and those Cabinet members defend themselves against criticism that their conduct was no different from that of Cabinet members during martial law?

The Cabinet has long been a rubber stamp for the presidential office at the Blue House. Yet every policy and bill it approves directly affects people’s lives. The 162 trillion won ($120 billion) Future Response Fund, approved by the Cabinet and submitted to the National Assembly, will burden future generations for years. The administration created this unprecedented fund assuming that an increasingly uncertain semiconductor boom would continue. Numerous provisions invite wasteful spending of taxpayers’ money. Here, too, the Cabinet bears considerable responsibility.

Present and future prime ministers and ministers must reflect seriously on the constitutional and ethical responsibilities of the Cabinet and its members, if only to avoid becoming rubber stamps for those in power. Han Duck-soo’s case offers a clear lesson.





12·3의 한덕수 vs 한성숙의 의사봉

이상렬 수석논설위원

한덕수 전 국무총리는 오랫동안 직업관료의 대명사였다. 보수·진보 정권을 넘나들며 총리 두 번, 주미대사, 부총리 등 많은 요직을 지냈다. 관운도 좋았지만 모나지 않게 현안을 풀어내는 능력이 뛰어났다. 그러나 그는 윤석열 전 대통령의 12·3 불법 계엄 이후 수직 추락했다. 계엄을 결사적으로 막아서지 않고 윤 전 대통령의 지시를 따르는 그의 모습은 평생 전문 관료로서 그가 구축해 놓은 이미지를 단번에 망가뜨렸다.

그에겐 지금 ‘내란중요임무종사’라는 무거운 죄명이 붙어 있다. 그가 계엄 선포 후 국회 봉쇄와 언론사 단전·단수를 논의하는 등 위헌적 행동을 한 것은 움직일 수 없는 사실이다. 최근 대법원이 일부 무죄 취지로 파기환송한 그의 사건에서 논란이 된 부분은 국무회의 관련이다. 그가 윤 전 대통령에게 국무회의 심의를 거칠 것을 건의한 것이 비상계엄에 ‘절차적 외관’을 갖추도록 의도한 것인지, 즉 국헌 문란의 목적이 있었는지 여부다. 대법관 다수는 단정하기 어렵다고 봤고, 소수는 인정된다고 봤다.

대법원 판결에서 다시금 인식하게 되는 것이 국무회의의 엄중함이다. 헌법상 국무회의는 우리나라 정부 시스템의 최상위 심의기구다. 대통령의 비상계엄 선포조차 국무회의 심의를 거치도록 돼 있다(헌법 제89조 5항). 일반 법률안은 말할 것도 없다. 헌법재판소는 윤 전 대통령 탄핵 심판에서 “국무회의는 정책에 관한 다양한 관점과 이익을 반영한 논의가 이뤄지도록 함으로써 정책 결정에 신중을 기하고 대통령의 전제나 독선을 방지하는 것에 그 의의가 있다”고 했다. 내란은 물론이고 제왕적 대통령의 위법 행위를 막아설 정부의 최종 장치가 국무위원과 국무회의다.

한 전직 장관은 “국무회의에서 담당 장관이 결사 반대하면 대통령도 마음대로 하지 못한다. 그게 우리 헌법”이라고 했다. 그러나 우리 눈에 비친 대부분의 총리와 장관들은 그렇게 하지 않는다. 대통령 앞에서 알아서 기고, 눈치껏 엎드린다. 기꺼이 ‘받아쓰기’ 장관이 된다. 한 전 총리 사건은 법적 책임만이 아니라 12·3 계엄 당일 국무회의에서, 또 국무회의 전후로 온몸을 던져 불법 계엄을 막아세우지 못한 행정부 2인자의 역사적 책임을 환기시킨다.

그렇다면 국무총리와 국무회의가 지금은 제 역할을 하고 있는가. 지난 17일 한성숙 국무총리가 해외 순방 중인 이재명 대통령을 대신해 주재한 국무회의는 조작기소특검법을 심의해 통과시켰다. 그날 심의는 제대로 이뤄졌을까? 특검법에 대한 문제 제기와 반대 의견은 없었나? 국무위원들은 악법적 요소가 없다고 생각한 것일까? 그들은 과연 대통령 사건을 수사하는 특별검사를 대통령이 임명하는 것에 아무런 문제가 없다고 여기는 걸까. ‘누구도 자기 사건의 재판관이 될 수 없다’는 것이 민주주의 국가의 사법 질서와 법치주의를 지탱하는 불문율이라는 것을 모를 리 없을 텐데.

대법원 판결의 소수의견엔 한덕수에게 이렇게 죄를 묻는 대목이 있다. “피고인은 국무총리이자 국무회의 부의장으로서 대통령의 잘못된 권한 행사를 견제·통제해야 할 지위에 있었다.” 이는 모든 총리에게 적용돼야 할 책무다. 한 총리와 그날의 국무위원들은 계엄 당시 국무위원과 뭐가 다르냐는 질타에 얼마나 떳떳할 수 있나.

국무회의가 청와대 거수기가 된 지 오래다. 그렇게 통과시킨 정책과 법안 하나하나가 국민 삶에 직접적인 영향을 준다. 가령 국무회의가 의결해 국회로 넘긴 162조원의 미래대응기금은 미래 세대의 부담을 두고두고 늘릴 것이다. 정권은 이미 위태로워진 반도체 호황의 지속을 전제로 전례 없는 기금을 만들었고, 기금 곳곳에 국민 세금을 허투루 쓰는 요소가 다분하다. 이 역시 국무회의의 책임이 가볍지 않은 사안이다.

현재와 미래의 총리, 장관들은 국무회의와 국무위원의 헌법적·윤리적 책임을 깊게 고민해야 한다. 권력의 거수기가 되지 않기 위해서라도. 거기엔 한덕수 사건이 분명히 교훈이 될 것이다.