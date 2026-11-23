From left: Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump pose for photos as they arrive for a trilateral meeting at Kylin Villa on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 19. AFP/YONHAP

As Washington, Beijing and Moscow deepen direct diplomacy, Seoul must restore trust with its U.S. ally to protect its security interests.

The first-ever summit between the United States, China and Russia, which concluded with a joint statement on Thursday, signals a possible shift in the international order toward great-power politics.

U.S. President Donald Trump has formally invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to next month’s Group of 20 summit in the United States. If Putin attends, a second trilateral summit could follow. Some observers expect such meetings to continue throughout Trump’s remaining time in office.

If multilateralism gives way to entrenched great-power politics, the consequences could be troubling for U.S. allies, including Korea, Japan and the European Union. The uncertainty stems from the possibility that Trump could reach agreements with the Chinese and Russian leaders that conflict with allied interests.

The Financial Times recently reported that the United States had conveyed to Europe and Ukraine its desire to conclude negotiations to end the war before a new Congress, controlled by Democrats, convenes in early January 2027. European governments and Ukraine fear that negotiations conducted under that pressure could produce an outcome favorable to Russia.

Korea cannot rule out the possibility that discussions concerning the Korean Peninsula could similarly undermine its national interests. Although related issues received relatively little attention at the recent summit in Beijing, that could change if trilateral meetings become regular events.

Reports suggested that Trump had considered a declaration formally ending the 1950-53 Korean War in anticipation of a possible meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Beijing. The alleged development underscores the difficulty in predicting what future great-power negotiations might produce.

As great-power politics becomes more firmly established, effective communication between Seoul and Washington will become increasingly important to protecting the former’s interests. The government cannot afford to leave turbulence in the Korea-U.S. alliance unresolved while major powers negotiate arrangements that could affect Korea’s security.

Seoul should actively seek ways to resolve bilateral disagreements wherever possible, reopen channels for communication and compromise with Washington. Even incremental progress on contentious issues could help restore confidence and ensure that Seoul’s concerns receive appropriate consideration.

Discord within the administration between advocates of greater diplomatic autonomy and those prioritizing the alliance is equally unhelpful. Differences between officials prioritizing trade and those focused on security also risk undermining a coherent national strategy.

Korean Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin’s resignation has fueled speculation that a second Cabinet reshuffle could be brought forward. The government should use the opportunity to consider renewing its foreign policy and national security leadership as it approaches the midpoint of its term.

In an international order increasingly shaped by negotiations among powerful states, Seoul needs a unified diplomatic approach and a dependable alliance with Washington. Delaying those efforts would only increase its vulnerability.









강대국 정치로의 재편 예고 , 한·미 복원 더 시급해졌다

지난 19일 공동성명을 내고 끝난 사상 첫 미·중·러 정상회담은 국제 질서가 ‘강대국 세력 정치’로 재편될 것임을 예고하고 있다. 도널드 트럼프 대통령은 다음 달 미국에서 열리는 G20 정상회의에 블라디미르 푸틴 러시아 대통령을 공식 초청했다. 푸틴 대통령이 참석하면 2차 미·중·러 정상회담이 자연스럽게 열릴 것으로 예상된다. 적어도 트럼프 대통령의 남은 임기 동안 3국 회담이 계속될 것이란 전망이 나온다.

다자주의가 종언을 고하고 강대국 세력정치가 고착화하면 한국, 일본, 유럽(EU) 등 미국의 동맹국들엔 어두운 그림자를 드리운다. 트럼프 대통령이 중·러 정상과의 타협을 통해 동맹의 이익과 배치되는 결정을 내릴 수 있다는 불확실성 때문이다. 실제로 미국은 이번 회담을 전후해 유럽과 우크라이나에 내년 1월 초 민주당이 다수당인 의회가 출범하기 전에 종전협상 타결을 바란다는 뜻을 전달했다고 최근 파이낸셜타임스(FT)가 보도했다. 유럽과 우크라이나는 시한에 쫓긴 협상은 러시아에 유리한 결과를 낳을 것이라고 우려하고 있다.

한반도 문제도 우리 국익에 반하는 논의가 이뤄질 가능성을 배제할 수 없다. 지난 베이징 회담에서는 한반도 문제가 비중 있게 다뤄지진 않았지만, 앞으로 3국 정상회담이 계속 가동될 경우는 이야기가 달라진다. 트럼프 대통령은 김정은 북한 국무위원장과의 베이징 회담이 성사될 경우를 대비해 한반도 종전선언을 검토했다는 보도가 나온 만큼 향후 상황 전개를 예단할 수 없다.

강대국 정치가 고착화되면 한국의 국익을 지키는 데 있어 한·미 간 원활한 소통의 중요도는 더욱 더 높아진다. ‘강대국 정치’의 틈바구니에서 우리 국익의 손상을 막기 위해 한·미 동맹의 ‘난기류’를 더 이상 방치해선 안 된다. 그간 양국이 이견을 보여 온 각종 현안 가운데 가능한 문제들을 풀어 미국과의 소통과 타협의 물꼬를 트는 방안을 적극 고민해야 할 때다. 정부 내 이른바 ‘자주파’와 ‘동맹파’, ‘통상파’와 ‘안보파’ 간의 불협화음도 국익에 전혀 도움이 되지 않는다. 최교진 교육부 장관의 사퇴를 계기로 2차 개각이 앞당겨질 것이란 전망이 나온다. 집권 중반기 외교·안보진용의 쇄신도 때를 놓쳐선 안될 것이다.