A screen at Hana Bank's trading room in Jung District, central Seoul, displays the intraday lows of the Kospi and other market indexes on Nov. 23. KIM JONG-HO

As the Kospi tumbles despite a stabilization fund, critics say the government must address structural weaknesses instead of relying on reassurance.

The Kospi plunged toward the 4,500 level during trading Monday, nearly halving from its June peak amid concerns about excessive investment in artificial intelligence. Even the government's activation of a 10.76 trillion won ($7.3 billion) stock market stabilization fund failed to halt the decline.

Rather than acknowledging policy failures, Ryu Deock-hyun, presidential adviser for fiscal planning, claimed that the market shock could prove temporary and Korea's economy remained resilient.

He appears encouraged by exports reaching $1 trillion and economic growth recovering to the 3 percent range. Yet without the semiconductor boom, Korea's economy faces serious difficulties. His reassurances recall officials insisting that economic fundamentals were sound before the 1997 Asian financial crisis.

Korean stocks remain defenseless. Since the administration took office, 1,775 listed stocks had declined through Friday, more than twice the 823 that advanced. Semiconductor gains concealed weakness elsewhere.

Government policy bears considerable responsibility. Delaying rebalancing and expanding equity exposure at the National Pension Service encouraged indiscriminate retail investment while weakening defenses against falling prices. Permitting leveraged exchange-traded funds tracking individual stocks further encouraged speculation.

President Lee Jae Myung and ruling party figures celebrated rising share prices as government achievements, only to minimize the damage when markets reversed.

This attitude has delayed an adequate response. Taiwan, similarly dependent on semiconductors, moved earlier, approving deployment of a national financial stabilization fund worth approximately 20 trillion won on Nov. 6 and tightening short-selling restrictions.

Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Lee Hyoung-il said yesterday that authorities were preparing contingency plans, but offered few concrete measures. Empty warnings only undermine confidence. Markets need comprehensive measures addressing underlying vulnerabilities. Any intervention through the stabilization fund must be sufficiently large and swift to restore confidence.

The government must also reconsider economic policies built around the semiconductor boom. Even if the AI transition continues, expectations are growing that semiconductor demand has already passed its peak.

That challenges the assumptions behind expansionary fiscal policies that would increase national debt by another 106 trillion won this year and establish a 162.3 trillion won Future Response Fund.

Above all, Korea needs fundamental reforms to strengthen competitiveness. Regulatory reform should encourage corporate innovation, while business-friendly policies must stimulate productive investment.

Temporary market interventions cannot substitute for addressing structural weaknesses. The government must acknowledge its policy mistakes, reassess fiscal priorities and restore investor confidence through credible action rather than reassuring rhetoric.

The longer policymakers rely on temporary support while neglecting the broader economy, the harder it will become to protect households, businesses and investors from further shocks.









증시 무너뜨려 놓고 정책 반성도, 근본 대책도 없는 정부

코스피가 23일 장중 4500선까지 급락했다. 인공지능(AI) 과잉투자 우려에 지난 6월 고점 대비 반 토막에 가까운 폭락이다. 정부가 10조7600억원 규모의 증권시장안정펀드 가동에 착수했는데도 증시 추락을 막지 못했다. 이쯤 되면 정부가 실책을 반성해도 모자랄 판에 류덕현 청와대 재정기획보좌관은 어제 “증시 충격은 일시적일 수 있고 한국 경제는 견조하다”고 주장했다. 수출 1조 달러와 성장률 3%대 회복에 고무된 듯하지만 반도체 특수를 걷어내면 한국 경제는 벼랑 끝에 서 있다. 그의 말은 외환위기가 덮쳐 오는데 고위 관료들이 펀더멘털이 튼튼하다고 했던 것을 연상시킨다.

한국 증시는 속수무책이다. 현 정권 출범 후 지난 20일까지 국내 증시의 하락 종목(1775개)이 상승 종목(823개)의 두 배가 넘는다. 반도체 쏠림이 다른 기업들의 위기를 가린 것이다. 무엇보다 정부의 잘못이 크다. 국민연금의 리밸런싱 유예와 비중 확대로 개인투자자의 묻지마 증시 투자를 부추기고 하락장 대응 여력을 약화시켰다. 단일 종목 레버리지 ETF를 허용해 증시를 도박판으로 만들었다. 대통령을 비롯해 여권 인사들은 증시가 오를 땐 정권의 치적인 양 자랑하더니 주가가 급락하자 그 충격을 과소평가하고 있다.

이러니 위기 대응이 늦고 소홀한 것이다. 한국처럼 반도체 쏠림이 심한 대만은 한발 빠르게 지난 6일 약 20조원 규모의 국가금융안정기금 동원을 승인하고 공매도 규제를 강화했다. 이형일 경제부총리는 어제 간담회에서 “컨틴전시 플랜(비상계획) 마련에 나섰다”고 했지만 구체적인 대책은 안 보인다. 이런 식의 엄포로는 정부에 대한 신뢰만 까먹는다. 시장의 불안을 잠재울 수 있는 근본적이고 종합적인 대책이 필요한 시기다. 증안펀드를 투입한다면 그 규모와 속도가 압도적이어야 한다.

반도체 특수에 홀린 경제정책도 이참에 원점에서 다시 짜야 한다. AI 전환이 계속된다 해도 반도체 특수는 정점을 지났다는 전망이 대세다. 국가채무를 올해보다 106조원 더 늘리고 162조3000억원의 미래대응기금까지 만드는 확장재정 정책의 전제가 유효하지 않게 됐다. 무엇보다 규제개혁으로 기업의 혁신을 자극하고, 기업 친화적인 정책으로 투자를 유도해 경쟁력을 높이는 정공법이 더욱 절실해졌다.