Then-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang speaks at an event ahead of the Computex forum in Taipei, Taiwan, on June 2, 2024. REUTERS/YONHAP

As Nvidia tightens its purse strings following scrutiny of its vast AI investments, debt-dependent data center builders and the broader technology market face rising risks.

Ha Hyun-ock

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





The global AI industry faces an “Nvidia taper tantrum,” as investors fear that the company financing much of the sector could tighten its purse strings following former CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation.

Interim CEO Colette Kress said on Tuesday that Nvidia would continue supporting and investing in the AI ecosystem but do so more systematically and with rigorous scrutiny, fueling the industry’s anxiety. The concern intensified after news broke of a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission investigation into Nvidia’s accounting practices. On Friday, the Nasdaq plunged 5.28 percent, erasing its gains for the year.

Previously, customers raised money through their own resources, bonds or bank loans to build data centers and purchase chips. But Nvidia effectively became the AI sector’s central bank, supplying liquidity while assuming some clients’ financing risks; this helped finance infrastructure that would generate demand for Nvidia’s GPUs. Consequently, most of the AI ecosystem became dependent on the company’s support, creating a circular financing structure and rendering the industry vulnerable if its principal financial supporter changes course.

Nvidia’s vendor financing extends through equity investments, purchase commitments and guarantees. The Wall Street Journal reported that the company’s investment portfolio, including stakes in companies that buy its chips, exceeds $100 billion, and Nvidia’s regulatory filings showed holdings worth more than $48 billion in eight publicly traded companies at the end of September. Cloud provider CoreWeave, in which Nvidia owns a 10 percent stake, exemplifies this relationship.

In September 2025, Nvidia agreed to purchase $6.3 billion in CoreWeave computing capacity. By committing to buy unused capacity at qualifying data centers, the company reduced uncertainty involving its future revenue and helped CoreWeave obtain financing. It also reportedly agreed to guarantee $105 billion for SB Energy, a SoftBank subsidiary developing a data center to be leased by OpenAI, effectively backing the tenant’s rental obligations. Such deals expose Nvidia to financial obligations tied to whether customers can fill their facilities, generate cash and make payments on time.

Nvidia also sought to attract Wall Street capital through an AI financing platform. In August, it announced plans for a $500 billion infrastructure investment consortium, signing memorandums of understanding with Apollo Global Management, BlackRock, Blackstone, Brookfield Asset Management, Goldman Sachs and KKR. The initiative’s goal was to broaden financing beyond Nvidia itself. But no funds were deployed during its first three months, and reports suggested that one participant considered withdrawing after Huang’s departure.

As Nvidia’s era of seemingly unlimited support approaches its end, the circular financing system that it helped construct faces mounting pressure. UBS analyst Tim Arcuri estimated that reduced Nvidia financing could rapidly withdraw more than $50 billion from the market. With borrowing costs already rising, the consequences could spread across the industry. Companies building data centers would face a double squeeze: more expensive financing and fewer guarantees or advance purchase commitments to reassure lenders.

Warnings are multiplying. Former U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler told CNN on Nov. 16 that AI was in a bubble and predicted asset repricing and an economic slowdown before November 2028. His concern centers on enormous infrastructure spending, with some estimates putting annual AI infrastructure investment near $800 billion. Major technology companies are also spending five times as much as three years ago, and circular transactions and financing arrangements that obscure debt on corporate balance sheets make accumulated risks difficult to assess.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimates that AI-related circular financing slightly exceeds $1 trillion, with roughly two-thirds funded by debt. Capital flows resemble a tangled plate of spaghetti, raising the possibility that a funding shock could ripple through the global economy. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva warned on Nov. 16 that the world economy was standing on the single leg of AI. A sudden investment retreat, she said, could tighten financial markets and slow global growth.

If Nvidia retreats from its role as lender of last resort, competitive dynamics could shift. The first vulnerable companies would be neocloud providers such as CoreWeave and Nebius, which rent out high-performance computing resources built around large inventories of GPUs. Their rapid expansion has depended heavily on Nvidia’s backing.

DS Investment & Securities analysts Lee Gyu-won and Kang Geun-jae argue that more cautious Nvidia support or slower technological innovation could create opportunities for Google and its tensor processing units. Suppliers of application-specific integrated circuits, or customized AI chips designed by major technology companies, could also gain ground. Nvidia’s financing choices may thus reshape not only investment flows but the competitive balance across the AI supply chain.









‘AI의 중앙은행’ 엔비디아가 돈줄 죄자 업계는 긴축 발작 중

하현옥 논설위원

인공지능(AI) 업계가 ‘엔비디아 긴축 발작’을 겪고 있다. 그동안 AI 업계의 자금줄 역할을 해왔던 엔비디아의 투자 기조가 젠슨 황 전 최고경영자(CEO)의 사임으로 달라질 수 있어서다. 콜레트 크레스 엔비디아 임시 CEO는 지난 17일 실적 발표 직후 콘퍼런스콜에서 “AI 생태계에 대한 지원과 투자를 이어가겠지만 심사는 보다 체계적이며 엄격하게 하겠다”고 밝혔다. 엔비디아가 돈줄을 죌 수 있다는 우려가 커지며, AI 투자에 대한 불안감은 시장을 흔들었다. 여기에 미 증권거래위원회(SEC)의 엔비디아 회계 처리 방식 조사까지 알려지자 지난 20일 나스닥은 5.28% 급락하며 올해 상승분을 모두 반납했다.

엔비디아는 ‘AI의 중앙은행’이다. 고객의 자본 부족과 재무적 위험을 일부 부담하며 유동성을 공급해 ‘AI 생태계’의 자금 공급자 역할을 자처했다. 기존에는 고객사가 자체 자금이나 회사채 발행, 은행 대출 등으로 자금을 조달해 데이터센터 등을 건설하고 반도체를 사야 했다. 하지만 엔비디아가 고객의 인프라 투자를 지원하고 그로 인해 발생하는 AI 컴퓨팅 수요를 엔비디아 그래픽처리장치(GPU) 구매로 연결하는 성장 전략을 구사하면서 AI 생태계의 상당 부분이 엔비디아의 막대한 자금 지원에 의존하게 됐다. AI 생태계가 ‘순환 금융’의 구조에 빠진 것이다.

지분 투자와 구매 약정, 금융 보증 등으로 이뤄진 엔비디아의 ‘벤더 파이낸싱(vendor financing·판매자 금융)’은 AI 업계 전반에 촘촘하게 뻗어 있다. 월스트리트저널(WSJ)에 따르면 지분 등을 포함한 엔비디아의 투자 포트폴리오는 1000억 달러(약 135조원)가 넘는다. 증권신고서에 따르면 지난 9월 말 기준 엔비디아는 8개 상장 기업의 주식을 480억 달러(약 65조원)어치 이상 보유하고 있고, 보유 지분은 엔비디아 칩을 구매하는 파트너사에 집중돼 있다고 WSJ은 보도했다. 엔비디아가 지분 10%를 확보한 클라우드 제공업체 코어위브가 대표적이다.

지난해 9월에는 코어위브와 맺은 63억 달러(약 8조4839억원) 규모의 컴퓨팅 구매 약정을 맺었다. 일정 조건을 충족한 데이터센터의 미판매 컴퓨팅 용량을 엔비디아가 구매하는 구조로 미래 매출의 불확실성을 줄여 고객사가 금융사를 통해 원활하게 자금을 조달할 수 있도록 했다. 고객의 대규모 인프라 투자를 뒷받침하기 위해 엔비디아는 자체 신용을 제공한 금융보증까지 나섰다. 엔비디아는 오픈AI가 빌려서 사용할 미국 오하이오주 데이터센터 건설을 위해 개발사인 소프트뱅크 자회사 SB에너지에 1050억 달러(약 141조원)를 보증하기로 했다. 오픈AI의 임대료 지급 위험에 대한 보증을 선 것이다.

엔비디아는 월가 자본을 AI 인프라 시장으로 끌어들이려 ‘AI 금융 플랫폼’까지 구상했다. 지난 8월 글로벌 대형 금융회사와 5000억 달러(약 673조원) 규모의 AI 인프라 투자 컨소시엄을 만들겠다고 밝혔다. 이를 위해 아폴로 글로벌 매니지먼트와 블랙록, 블랙스톤, 브룩필드자산운용, 골드만삭스, KKR 등 투자은행(IB)·사모펀드 운용사 6곳과 양해각서를 체결했다. 유동성 공급 주체를 엔비디아에서 금융사로 확대하려는 포석이었던 ‘AI 금융 플랫폼’은 공전하고 있다. 출범 후 석 달간 자금 집행은 없었고, 젠슨 황 퇴진 직후 금융사 1곳이 컨소시엄 철수를 논의했다는 보도까지 나왔다.

엔비디아가 AI 생태계에서 백지수표 역할을 하던 시절이 끝을 향해 가면서 엔비디아가 쌓아 올린 순환 금융 구조도 위태로워지게 됐다. AI 산업 전반에 연쇄적인 타격이 발생할 수 있다. 팀 아르쿠리 USB 애널리스트는 최근 보고서에서 “엔비디아가 자금 지원을 축소할 경우 시장에서 500억 달러(약 67조원) 이상의 자금이 순식간에 빠져나갈 수 있다”고 분석했다. 채권과 대출 금리 상승으로 기업의 자금 조달 부담이 커진 상황에서 자금줄까지 마르면 충격은 시장 전반으로 번져갈 수 있다.

위험을 알리는 경고음은 곳곳에서 울리고 있다. 게리 겐슬러 전 SEC 위원장은 지난 16일 CNN과의 인터뷰에서 “AI는 거품 상태이며 2028년 11월 이전에 자산 가격 재평가와 경기 둔화가 나타날 것으로 생각한다”고 말했다. 비관적 전망의 근거는 AI 인프라에 투입되는 막대한 투자다. 일부 추산에 따르면 데이터센터 등 AI 인프라 구축에 연간 8000억 달러(약 1077조원) 수준의 자금이 투입되고, 올해 빅테크 기업의 지출은 3년 전보다 5배가 많다는 것이다. 기업 간 순환금융과 기업 재무제표에 부채가 직접 드러나지 않는 복잡한 자금 조달 방식으로 인해 실제 금융 위험이 얼마나 쌓이고 있는지 파악하고 어려운 것도 문제라고 겐슬러 전 위원장은 지적했다.

AI 기업 사이의 순환 금융은 눈덩이처럼 커지고 있다. 국제통화기금(IMF)은 AI 순환 금융 규모가 1조 달러(약 1347조원)를 조금 웃돌며 이 중 3분의 2가 부채로 조달된 것으로 추산하고 있다. ‘스파게티 접시’처럼 자본의 흐름이 얽혀 있는데다 빚으로 쌓은 ‘돌려막기식 거래’로 인해 엔비디아 발 AI 긴축 발작은 세계 경제의 불안 요인이 될 수밖에 없다. 크리스탈리나 게오르기에바 IMF 총재는 지난 16일 “세계 경제가 AI라는 ‘외발’로 지탱하고 있다”며 “AI 투자 급감으로 자금이 이탈하면 글로벌 금융시장의 위축으로 이어지며 세계 경제 성장세가 둔화할 수 있다”고 경고했다.

‘AI의 중앙은행’으로 ‘최종 대부자’ 역할을 자처했던 엔비디아의 유동성 공급이 줄어들게 되면 AI 업계 판도도 달라질 수 있다. 가장 먼저 타격을 받을 약한 고리는 엔비디아라는 든든한 뒷배에 기대 성장세를 구가했던 코어위브와 네비우스 등 GPU를 대량으로 확보해 AI 개발에 필요한 고성능 컴퓨팅 자원을 임대하는 네오클라우드 기업이다.

이규원·강근재 DS투자증권 연구원은 “엔비디아의 AI 생태계 지원이 보수적으로 전환되거나 기술 혁신 속도가 지연된다면 구글과 (AI 연산에 특화한) 텐서처리장치(TPU) 진영에는 시장 점유율 확대의 기회가 될 것”이라며 “공급망 측면에서도 구글을 포함한 주문형반도체(ASIC·빅테크가 직접 설계하는 맞춤형 AI 칩) 진영의 기회가 확대될 수 있다”고 지적했다.