A TV screen showing a file footage of Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, during a news program about the hack at Binance, at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026. AP/YONHAP

The U.S. State Department on Tuesday called for international cooperation over the Oct. 31 cryptocurrency hack targeting Binance, describing North Korea's cybercrime as "a global problem." Its statement came in response to Kim Yo-jong, a senior Workers' Party official and sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, who had dismissed Washington's allegations the previous day as "absurd rumors" and "a serious political provocation."

An investigation report released by Binance on Tuesday demonstrated why North Korea has acquired a reputation as the world's largest cryptocurrency thief. The attack employed sophisticated techniques, including planting malware on an employee's computer through a fraudulent recruitment offer, using artificial intelligence to obtain software distribution authentication keys, withdrawing stolen assets in less than 20 minutes and deploying algorithms to disperse the cryptocurrency across multiple accounts.

Last year, the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team, comprising South Korea, the United States and nine other countries, disclosed that TraderTraitor, a hacking organization under North Korea's Reconnaissance General Bureau, had stolen approximately $2.6 billion in cryptocurrency between January 2024 and September 2025. The group was also identified as responsible for the latest Binance attack.

The scale is extraordinary. North Korea's trade with China totaled $2.27 billion during the first nine months of this year, meaning the cryptocurrency stolen during that earlier period exceeded the country's recent trade volume with its largest trading partner.

More troubling is that the stolen funds are being channeled into nuclear weapons and missile development. The State Department warned that North Korea has increasingly relied on cybercrime in recent years to finance its illicit weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs.

Despite these developments, the South Korean government's response has appeared disturbingly complacent. Last month, the Foreign Ministry sought additional unilateral sanctions targeting North Korea's illicit cyber activities in response to its land mine provocations. However, Unification Minister Chung Dong-young reportedly objected, questioning why cyber sanctions unrelated to the mine incident were necessary. The proposal was subsequently abandoned.

North Korean hacking is hardly someone else's problem. Korean institutions and individuals suffer cyberattacks attributed to the North every year, with damage ranging from relatively minor incidents to serious security breaches. Recently, financial institutions have also faced large-scale hacking attempts, underscoring the continuing threat to the country's financial infrastructure.

Moreover, cryptocurrency stolen through cyberattacks ultimately helps finance nuclear weapons and missiles aimed at Korea itself. The government must actively participate in coordinated international efforts, including stronger sanctions, to counter what Washington rightly calls a global problem.









‘전 지구적 문제’ 북한 해킹, 국제사회 대응에 적극 동참해야

미국 국무부가 지난달 31일 발생한 바이낸스 가상자산 해킹 사건에 대해 그제(3일) “북한의 사이버범죄는 전(全) 지구적 문제”라며 각국 정부의 협력을 촉구했다. 김여정 노동당 부장이 전날 “미국의 주장은 황당무계한 낭설이며, 엄중한 정치적 도발”이라고 부인하자 즉각 반박에 나선 것이다. 3일 바이낸스가 발표한 조사 보고서는 북한에 세계 최대 가상자산 절도범이란 꼬리표가 그냥 붙은 것이 아니라는 사실을 보여준다. 채용을 미끼로 한 직원 컴퓨터 내 악성코드 심기, AI를 활용한 프로그램 배포 인증키 확보, 채 20분도 안 걸린 빠른 인출, 알고리즘을 활용한 탈취 가상자산 분산 등 고도화된 해킹 수법을 총동원한 것이다.

지난해 한·미 등 11개국이 참여하는 다자간 제재감시팀은 이번 해킹을 주도한 북한 정찰정보총국 산하 사이버 조직인 트레이더트레이터가 2024년 1월~2025년 9월 이미 약 26억 달러 상당의 가상자산을 훔쳤다고 공개했다. 올 1~9월 중국과의 무역액이 22억7000만 달러로 집계됐는데, 북한의 가상자산 절도는 이처럼 상상을 뛰어넘는 규모다. 더 큰 문제는 이 자금을 핵·미사일 개발에 집중 투입하고 있다는 점이다. 국무부는 “북한은 최근 몇 년 동안 불법 대량살상무기와 탄도미사일 프로그램에 자금을 조달하기 위해 점점 더 사이버 범죄에 의존해 왔다”고 했다.

상황이 이런데도 그간 정부가 보여 온 대응 움직임은 안이하다는 인상을 지울 수 없다. 지난달 외교부가 북한의 지뢰 도발 대응 카드로 불법 사이버 활동을 겨냥한 추가 독자 제재를 추진하자, 정동영 통일부 장관이 “지뢰사건과 관련 없는 사이버 제재를 왜 하느냐”는 취지로 반대해 없던 일이 됐다. 북한의 사이버 해킹은 남의 일이 아니다. 매년 국내에서도 북한의 사이버 공격으로 크고 작은 피해가 속출하고 있고, 최근에도 금융기관에 대한 대규모 해킹 시도가 있었다. 더구나 해킹으로 탈취한 자금은 핵·미사일 위협으로 전환돼 우리를 겨냥한다. ‘전 지구적 문제’가 된 북한의 사이버 위협을 막기 위한 제재 강화 등 국제사회의 공동 노력에 정부는 적극 동참해야 한다.