President Lee Jae Myung, front row second from left, speaks with U.S. President Donald Trump, third from left, Chinese President Xi Jinping, fourth from left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, first from right, among others, after a group photo at the welcome dinner for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit at the Shenzhen International Exchange Center in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18. YONHAP

On the 30th anniversary of its entry into the OECD, Korea must pair its economic strength with moral and intellectual leadership to become a true global state.









Park Myung-lim

The author is a professor of political science at Yonsei University.









This year, Korea marks the 30th anniversary of its accession to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). In this anniversary year, Korea became the fourth country in history, after the United States, Germany and China, to achieve $1 trillion in exports. In trade, Korea has become a global power.

The OECD is regarded as a group of advanced nations. Its members generally rank among the leaders in democracy, human development, technology and welfare. We still remember the national pride that accompanied Korea’s accession.

Even before joining the OECD, Korea had been officially included by the World Bank in 1988 in the First World, a designation associated with advanced nations. This received little attention domestically. Global socialism was approaching collapse, yet Third World theories, Pyongyang’s Juche ideology (its regime’s self-reliance doctrine), socialist thought and radical movements remained influential in Korea. The contrast between how Korean progressives and the international community perceived Korea was striking.

Two aspects of the OECD’s history deserve attention. First, it originated as an association of aid recipients. Its predecessor, the Organisation for European Economic Cooperation (OEEC), established in 1948, brought together countries receiving U.S. assistance under the Marshall Plan for postwar European reconstruction.

Second, the 1950-53 Korean War precipitated the termination of the Marshall Plan by transforming ideological competition between the Western and communist blocs into military confrontation. The OEEC survived an existential crisis, evolved into an economic cooperation body associated with NATO and eventually expanded into the OECD with U.S. participation. Korea thus joined an international organization whose existence its own war had once threatened.

The Korean War’s significance for the postwar and contemporary international order extends considerably further. It helped establish the Pacific order and usher in the Pacific era, laying the foundations for modern relations between the United States and China, today’s leading global powers.

Following China’s intervention in the Korean War, the United States and United Nations designated China an aggressor under United Nations General Assembly Resolution 498. It was the first country so designated by the UN. Washington subsequently imposed sweeping restrictions on China, establishing the China Committee (Chincom) to enforce tighter controls than those administered by the existing Coordinating Committee for Multilateral Export Controls (Cocom).

The subsequent Sino-U.S. détente began with Washington’s relaxation of its embargo against China in June 1971. Developments accelerated: Henry Kissinger’s visit to China and China’s entry into the UN in 1971, then-U.S. President Richard Nixon’s visit in 1972, diplomatic normalization in 1979, decades of mutually beneficial cooperation and China’s accession to the World Trade Organization in 2001.

China’s rise through this cooperation was followed by intensifying rivalry under Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump. During this transition, both countries began invoking the Korean War as a victory in official documents, speeches and commemorations. Their only major direct military confrontation occurred on the Korean Peninsula, not mainland China or the Taiwan Strait.

Throughout history, Korea has occupied a distinctive position as a frontier state, maintaining independent sovereignty and enjoying prolonged periods of peace, stability and development. Yet whenever war erupted along this global frontier, it escalated into conflicts that reshaped Korea, its neighbors and the wider world. Before achieving civilizational advances, Korea repeatedly endured wars of international dimensions and devastating losses. The Korean War was one such conflict.

The center of material civilization in the 21st century has shifted from the Atlantic to the Pacific. The Korean War was instrumental in bringing about this Pacific era. As its regional order undergoes another transformation from Sino-U.S. cooperation to rivalry, Korea must advance beyond its historic position as a frontier state and become a global state. Its role must extend beyond connecting nations and building bridges to establishing universal values and standards.

In material civilization, Korea is already a global state. But intellectual and moral civilization is equally essential. Throughout history, changes in moral and intellectual leadership have preceded shifts in material prosperity and global standards. Korea’s standing must therefore rest on the universal reach of its morality, intellect, leadership and empathy. Its commitment to life, the common good, freedom, equality, tolerance, law, democracy, peace and ecological responsibility will determine what kind of global state it becomes.

On the OECD accession anniversary, as the fourth country to reach the export milestone, Korea’s deepest aspiration must be to become a global state through lasting peace, never again enduring global warfare and violence. Material supremacy is transient, particularly without moral and intellectual foundations.





한국: 경계국가에서 세계국가로

박명림 연세대 교수·정치학

2026년 한국은 경제협력개발기구(OECD) 가입 30주년을 맞는다. 그 30주년에 한국은 미국·독일·중국에 이어 역사상 네 번째로 1조달러 수출을 달성한 나라가 되었다. 수출에 관한 한 세계제국이 된 것이다.

OECD는 선진국가 모임으로 간주된다. 가입 나라들은 대개 민주주의·인간개발·기술·복지 지표 등에서 선두에 속한다. 한국의 가입 당시 국민 전체의 자부심을 우리는 아직도 기억하고 있다.

물론, 한국은 OECD 가입에 앞서, 당시 널리 알려지지는 않았지만, 1988년에 세계은행에 의해 선진국 표식인 제1세계에 공식 포함된 바 있다. 당시는 세계 사회주의가 막 붕괴하려던 때였다. 그러나 한국에서는 제3세계·주체사상·사회주의 이론과 급진운동이 매우 강력하였다. 당시 한국의 진보 진영과 국제사회의 한국 평가가 얼마나 달랐는지를 새삼 깨닫게 된다.

OECD와 관련하여 두 가지는 주목할만하다. 첫째 놀랍게도 그 기구의 첫 출발은 원조를 배분 받기 위한 모임이었다. 즉 2차대전 직후 유럽재건을 위해 미국이 제공하는 마셜플랜 원조를 배분 받기 위한 모임인 유럽경제협력개발기구(OEEC, 1948년 설립)가 전신이었다.

둘째 마셜플랜을 중단시킨 계기가 바로 한국전쟁이었다. 세계 자유진영과 공산진영 간의 대전쟁이 동서 이념경쟁을 군사대결로 전변시켰기 때문이었다. OEEC는 한국전쟁으로 인한 존폐 위기에서 살아남아 북대서양 조약기구(NATO)의 경제협력체로 전환한 뒤, 미국의 가입을 거쳐 OECD로 확대된다. 한국은 자신들의 대전쟁으로 사라질 뻔했던 국제기구에 당당히 가입한 것이었다.

그러나, 전후와 오늘의 세계질서 측면에서 한국전쟁은 마셜플랜 중단, 동서 대결. OEEC 전환의 계기를 훨씬 뛰어넘는다. 그것은 태평양 질서 형성과 태평양 시대의 도래, 특히 오늘의 세계를 주도하는 제국 미국과 중국의 현대 관계를 정초한 결정적 계기였다. 중국의 한국전쟁 참전으로 미국과 유엔은 중국을 ‘침략국’으로 규정하였다. (유엔총회 결의안 498호) 특정 국가에 대한 유엔의 ‘침략국’ 규정은 중국이 최초였다. 이어서 미국은 최강의 대중(對中) 봉쇄를 단행하였다. 이미 대공산권 수출 통제기구(COCOM)가 존재함에도 불구하고 훨씬 강력한 대중 봉쇄를 위해 독자적 하부조직(CHINCOM)을 만든 것이었다.

전후 미·중 데탕트 역시 한국전쟁으로 인한 미국의 대중 봉쇄의 해제가 계기였다(1971년 6월). 이후 미·중 관계 발전은 익히 아는 바와 같다. 그해 7월 헨리 키신저 국무장관의 중국방문, 12월 중국의 유엔 가입, 72년의 리처드 닉슨 대통령의 중국방문, 79년 미·중 수교와 이후의 장기 미·중 협조체제(US-China Symbiosis), 2001년 중국의 세계무역기구(WTO) 가입까지 크게 줄달음쳤다.

미·중 협조로 인한 중국 부상 이후에는 시진핑(2013)-트럼프(2017) 시대의 미·중 경쟁 관계로의 전환이 뒤를 이었다. 미·중 협조체제에서 미·중 경쟁체제로 전환하는 시기에 미국과 중국은 공식 문건과 연설과 기념을 통해 한국전쟁에 대한 기억을 자신들이 승리한 전쟁으로 소환하기 시작하였다. 지금까지 미국과 중국은 중국 본토나 타이완해협이 아니라 한반도에서 유일한 대전쟁을 치렀다.

한국은 유사 이래 특유의 경계국가로서 장기 독자 주권의 유지를 통해 한반도와 동아시아에서 장기 평화를 향유해왔다. 그 장기 평화의 시기 동안에는 놀라운 안정과 발전을 이룩해왔다. 그러나 세계경계인 그곳에서 일단 전쟁이 발발하면, 자신과 주변과 세계를 다시 주조하는 가공할 세계전쟁으로 상승하였다. 한국문명의 도약에 앞서 숙명처럼 세계전쟁과 세계피해를 감당하였던 것이다. 한국전쟁은 그 중 하나였다.

기술과 제조업과 무역의 국가별·대륙별 비중을 예로 들지 않더라도, 21세기 물질문명의 중심축은 이제 대서양에서 태평양으로 전이하였다. 확고한 태평양 시대다. 태평양 시대 도래의 한 결정적인 계기는 한국전쟁이었다. 그 태평양 질서가 미·중 협조에서 미·중 경쟁으로 전이하는 또 하나의 대전환 국면에, 한국은 경계국가를 넘어 이제 세계국가로 나아가지 않으면 안된다.

물질문명에서 한국은 분명 세계국가다. 그러나 세계국가의 한 요체는 탁월한 정신문명이다. 인류는 물질문명의 성쇠에 앞선 정신문명의 성쇠를 통해 보편과 표준과 선두를 항상 교체하였다. 즉 도덕과 지력, 지도력과 공감력의 세계성을 말한다. 생명·공동선·자유·평등·관용, 그리고 법·민주주의·평화·생태의 보편가치에서 과연 세계국가·보편국가를 만들 수 있느냐가 관건이다.

다시는 세계전쟁과 세계폭력을 치르지 않고 확고한 평화를 통해 세계국가로 나아가야 한다. OECD 가입 30주년, 세계 4대 수출국, 물질문명 정점에서의 절실한 소망이다. 물질문명의 기준과 선두는 수시로 바뀔 뿐만 아니라, 정신문명이 밑받침 되지않는다면 더욱 빨리 소멸하기 때문이다.



