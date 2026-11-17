President Lee Jae Myung's vehicle enters the Blue House on the morning of Dec. 29, 2025, as Lee arrives for his first day of work at the presidential office. The move marks the return of the Blue House as the seat of the presidency, about three years and seven months after former President Yoon Suk Yeol relocated the presidential office to Yongsan District, southern Seoul. JOINT PRESS CORPS

Lee Hyun-sang

The author is a columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo.



Analyses of the U.S. Republican Party's crushing defeat in the midterm elections abound. The war with Iran, high inflation and U.S. President Donald Trump's unilateral governing style are frequently cited. But the most compelling explanation I encountered came from conservative political commentator Tanner Greer in a New York Times opinion piece titled "Republicans Are Still Clueless About Why They Lost."

Greer identified corruption as the central cause. Although he offered no specific examples, he appeared to have in mind the Trump family's cryptocurrency ventures, questionable dealings with Middle Eastern countries, the administration's advocacy for Big Tech interests and controversies surrounding Jeffrey Epstein.

Corruption itself is hardly a novel explanation. What distinguishes Greer's argument is his contention that such behavior betrayed the very justification for Trump's presidency. Despite Trump's moral transgressions and abrasive style, Americans supported him because they expected him to challenge Washington's privileged establishment.

What happens when Trump and the billionaires surrounding him use political power to enrich themselves? Supporters who expected a "populist president," as Greer described him, instead encountered conduct indistinguishable from that of Washington's entrenched elites. Americans felt they had become political "patsies," Greer argued, and Democrats exploited their resentment.

The implications of that assessment are familiar in Korea.

Former President Yoon Suk Yeol came to power promising fairness and common sense. Yet his administration became associated with the privatization of political power and unilateral decision-making. Ignoring the public's warning after his party's crushing defeat in the 2024 general election, he escalated confrontation with the opposition until his declaration of martial law brought about his downfall. His conduct embodied neither fairness nor common sense.

The Lee Jae Myung administration emerged from the repudiation of Yoon's presidency. Its second major campaign pledge last year was to overcome the insurrection and restore the standing of Korean democracy. Lee also promised to end political retaliation and strengthen judicial oversight of prosecutorial abuses.

In his inaugural address, he pledged to build a "true democratic republic" and become a "president for everyone." These promises distinguished his administration from a predecessor criticized for undermining constitutional order and exercising power for private purposes. Their common objective was restoring public values.

What, then, are we witnessing today?

Controversy persists over whether public authority is being used for private purposes in connection with the president's legal troubles. With legislation authorizing a special counsel investigation into allegedly fabricated indictments passed by the National Assembly, Justice Minister nominee Lee Yong-cheol, associated with the president's "Seongnam line," has refused to rule out directing prosecutors to withdraw charges against Lee.

His attitude seemingly disregards the ancient warning against adjusting one's hat beneath a plum tree, where even innocent behavior invites suspicion.

The proliferation of special counsel investigations also raises questions about the exceptional use of public institutions. Six special counsel investigations have operated since Lee took office, with a seventh concerning allegedly fabricated indictments awaiting launch.

As these investigations multiply, concerns about their quality are growing. Judges criticized the second comprehensive special counsel's poorly prepared indictments against People Power Party lawmakers accused of obstructing Yoon's arrest. Could such shortcomings reflect the excessive political use of special investigations?

Consider, too, the argument that elected officials inherently outrank appointed authorities. Political scientist Guillermo O'Donnell warned against treating electoral victory as an unrestricted governing mandate, describing this tendency as "delegative democracy."

Voters elected Lee despite knowing about his legal troubles. But their votes did not certify his innocence. An administration that promised to correct the private exploitation of public power now faces questions about whether it is mobilizing state authority to resolve the president's personal legal problems.

Trump's electoral defeat cannot be directly equated with Korean politics. Yet the danger of betraying the principles that brought a government to power is much the same.

An administration elected to restore public values appears increasingly comfortable creating exceptions favorable to itself. If this pattern continues, it risks a crisis of public trust that economic achievements alone may struggle to overcome.

Greer concluded his column by quoting Sen. Jon Ossoff, Democrat of Georgia, considered a leading prospective presidential contender, criticizing Republicans:

"They are the very privileged elites they pretended so fiercely to despise."









“괴물과 싸우다 괴물이 된다”

이현상 중앙일보 칼럼니스트

미국 공화당의 중간선거 참패를 놓고 분석이 넘쳐난다. 이란전쟁, 고물가, 트럼프의 독단 정치 등이 거론된다. 개인적으로 가장 인상 깊었던 분석은 보수 성향 정치평론가인 태너 그리어(Tanner Greer)의 뉴욕타임스 기고문이었다. ‘공화당은 아직도 자신들이 왜 졌는지 모른다’는 글에서 그가 지목한 패인은 부패였다. 구체적인 사례를 들지는 않았지만 트럼프 일가의 코인 사업, 중동 국가와의 수상쩍은 거래, 빅테크 기업의 이익 대변, 제프리 엡스타인 관련 의혹 등을 염두에 둔 듯하다.

부패라는 분석 자체야 새로울 게 없다. 그리어가 주목한 것은 부패 자체보다 그 부패가 트럼프의 집권 명분을 ‘배반’했다는 점이다. 트럼프의 도덕적 일탈과 거친 스타일에도 미국인들이 그를 지지한 것은 워싱턴의 특권층을 흔들어 주리라는 기대 때문이었다. 그런데 트럼프와 주변 억만장자들이 권력으로 제 배를 불린다면? ‘포퓰리스트 대통령’(그리어의 표현)을 기대했던 지지자들은 워싱턴 기득권층과 다를 바 없는 행태에 분노했다. 미국인들은 권력의 ‘호구(patsy)’가 됐다고 느꼈고, 민주당이 그 틈새를 파고들었다는 게 그리어의 분석이다.

길지 않은 칼럼 하나를 짧지 않게 소개한 것은 우리에게도 낯설지 않은 이야기여서다. 윤석열 전 대통령은 공정과 상식을 내걸고 집권했다. 그러나 국정 운영은 권력 사유화와 독선으로 얼룩졌다. 2024년 총선 참패라는 민심의 경고를 외면한 채 야당과의 대립을 극단으로 몰고가다 결국 계엄 선포로 자멸했다. 공정하지도, 상식적이지도 않았다.

이재명 정부는 그런 윤석열 정권을 심판하며 탄생했다. 지난해 대선 10대 공약 둘째는 ‘내란 극복과 K민주주의 위상 회복’이었다. 정치보복 근절, 검찰권 남용에 대한 사법통제도 약속했다. 취임사에서는 ‘진정한 민주공화국’과 ‘모두의 대통령’을 다짐했다. 헌정질서를 무너뜨리고 권력을 사적으로 행사했다는 비판을 받은 전임 정권과 달라지겠다는 약속이었다. 방법은 달라도 지향은 ‘공적 가치의 회복’이라고 할 만하다.

지금 모습은 어떤가. 대통령의 사법 문제를 둘러싼 공적 권력의 사적 이용 논란이 끊이지 않는다. 조작기소 특검법이 국회를 통과한 상황에서 ‘성남 라인’ 이용철 법무부 장관 후보자는 대통령 사건의 공소취소 지휘 가능성에 선을 긋지 않고 있다. ‘오얏나무 아래서 갓끈을 고쳐 매지 말라’는 격언 따위는 안중에도 없다는 태도다.

특검도 공적 시스템을 ‘특별하게’ 이용한다는 의심을 사고 있다. 이재명 정부 출범 후 여섯 개 특검이 가동됐다. 일곱 번째로 조작기소 특검까지 기다리고 있다. 특검이 거듭되면서 수사의 질 논란도 커지고 있다. 2차 종합특검은 윤석열 전 대통령 체포를 방해한 혐의로 기소한 국민의힘 의원들 사건에서 공소장 기재가 허술하다는 재판부의 질타를 받았다. 특검의 과도한 정치적 활용이 부른 부실 아닌가.

선출 권력이 임명 권력보다 우월하다는 권력 서열론은 또 어떤가. 선거 승리를 통치 전권의 위임으로 여기는 발상을 정치학자 기예르모 오도넬은 ‘위임 민주주의’라는 개념으로 경계했다. 지난 대선에서 유권자들은 이 대통령의 사법 리스크를 알고도 선택했지만, 그렇다고 사법적 결백까지 보증해 준 것은 아니다. 권력의 사적 행사를 바로잡겠다던 정부가 대통령의 문제에 국가 권력을 동원하고 있다는 의문을 받고 있다.

트럼프의 패인을 우리 정치에 그대로 대입할 수는 없다. 그러나 자신을 집권시킨 가치를 스스로 훼손하는 위험은 다르지 않다. 공적 가치의 회복을 약속한 정권이 자신에게 유리한 예외를 만드는 데 익숙해지고 있다. 반복된다면 경제 성과만으로 만회하기 어려운 신뢰의 문제가 생긴다. 그리어의 기고문은 민주당 유력 차기 주자로 꼽히는 존 오소프 조지아주 연방 상원의원의 공화당 비판을 인용하며 끝맺는다. “그들은 자신들이 그토록 혐오하는 척하던 바로 그 특권 엘리트들이다.”