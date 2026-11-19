Workers prepare round-bale silage in a field in Heunghae, Buk District, Pohang, North Gyeongsang, on Nov. 23, following the autumn rice harvest. The silage is used to feed cattle on livestock farms throughout the winter. NEWS1





Chung Sang-deok

The author is a former director at the Financial Supervisory Service and the head of Bongyoung Agricultural and Forestry.





Fear is spreading through rural communities as the autumn harvest ends and winter approaches. The government has unexpectedly begun examining farmland ownership and cultivation practices while rushing to revise related laws. The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs drafted a special farmland measures bill and began nationwide briefings on Nov. 11. After tighter housing regulations and disputes over tax increases, many people understandably fear another regulatory shock.

The government says it aims to rationalize farmland ownership and use, remove obstacles and correct unreasonable practices. Landowners, however, are anxious. Preventing speculation while allowing genuine users to own and cultivate land should come first. Effective reform requires understanding how agricultural conditions have changed since existing rules were established and narrowing the gap between legislation and reality. Rules designed for an earlier agricultural economy should not be treated as untouchable because they have remained unchanged for decades.

Farming has transformed over the past half century. Tractors and combines have replaced plows and hoes, while large agricultural corporations and cooperatives have increasingly supplanted small family farms. Rural populations have shrunk amid low birthrates and rapid aging. Forty percent of rural residents are now in their seventies or older. Some lease rather than sell their land, hoping to leave a livelihood to descendants who may eventually return.

Yet regulations have failed to keep pace. Tightening restrictions and raising taxes without changing outdated laws would provoke resistance and undermine reform. Even while preserving Article 121 of the Constitution, which enshrines the land-to-the-tiller principle, farmland legislation needs updating.

The Farmland Act, enacted in 1994 and implemented in 1996, introduced eligibility certificates for farmland acquisition. But unintended consequences followed. More absentee owners inherited land without cultivating it. Leasing arrangements went underground, hindering consolidation and mechanization. Idle fields and distorted prices further obstructed transactions. These problems cannot be solved by assuming that every nonfarming owner is acting for speculative gain.

The government's investigation and revisions should promote fairness in ownership and efficiency in cultivation. Ownership requirements should be relaxed for plots below a certain size. That would not abandon the land-to-the-tiller principle, but adapt it to today's circumstances. The distinction matters: Making ownership more practical is not the same as granting speculators unrestricted access to agricultural land.

Three categories deserve consideration.

First, people living outside rural communities should have greater opportunities to use farmland. Improved transportation has effectively brought the country within a day's reach, making second homes and farming-related rural residences feasible. AI also enables remotely managed smart farms, reducing the need to live beside one's fields.

Second, solar power companies should be allowed to use farmland outside designated agricultural promotion zones. Such parcels are often small, landlocked or abandoned plots that have not undergone land consolidation. Their limited accessibility makes mechanized, large-scale cultivation difficult and constrains crop production.

Solar installations could help meet growing electricity and renewable energy demand while improving project economics. They could also eliminate restrictions imposed on corporations simply because they are companies rather than individual operators.

Third, farmland belonging to traditional family clans warrants special treatment. Ancestral memorial ceremonies, grave maintenance and genealogy preservation are valuable cultural traditions. Clans need land near ancestral burial grounds to support these activities, yet ownership registered under a clan's name is generally restricted.

As a result, properties have been registered jointly under individual members' names, with rental income funding clan activities. This practice has become increasingly difficult as registered owners die and descendants move away. Where farmland is listed as clan property under its bylaws and property taxes have been paid in the clan's name, direct registration should be permitted.

The government must encourage productive land use and smoother transactions while preventing speculation. It should distinguish speculative purchases from legitimate ownership serving agricultural, environmental or cultural purposes. Blanket restrictions would disregard the diverse circumstances of rural Korea. Reform should make lawful arrangements easier to maintain and enforce safeguards against abuse, rather than forcing ordinary owners into informal practices.

These are the observations of an older farmer who studied economics, spent more than four decades in public service and has cultivated crops for over a decade since returning to the countryside. Policymakers should demonstrate practical wisdom, recognizing that rules must fit the terrain they govern.









농지법 개정, 농촌 현실 제대로 반영하길

정상덕 전 금융감독원 국장·봉영농림 꼭두쇠(대표)

가을걷이 마무리 단계인 초겨울 문턱의 농촌에 두려움이 번지고 있다. 느닷없이 정부가 농지 소유와 영농 행태 분석에 이어 관련 법 개정을 서두르고 있기 때문이다. 농림축산식품부는 ‘농지특별조치법안’을 마련해 지난 11일부터 전국을 돌며 설명회를 진행해오고 있다. 최근 수도권 주택 규제 강화와 증세 논란을 보며 많은 국민은 “자라 보고 놀란 가슴 솥뚜껑 보며 놀라는” 심정일 것이다.

정부 입장은 농지 소유와 이용의 합리화를 위해 막힌 곳은 뚫고, 불합리한 관행은 바로잡겠다는 것이다. 그러나 정작 농지 소유자들에게는 큰 걱정거리가 됐다. 투기는 막되 실수요자의 소유와 이용은 열어주는 것이 순서다. 실효성을 높이려면 농지제도가 만들어질 당시와 지금의 여건이 어떻게 달라졌는지 먼저 제대로 살펴야 한다. 현행 법제가 현실과 동떨어진 곳은 없는지도 따져서 그 간극을 최대한 좁혀야 한다.

지난 반세기 동안 농지의 경작 환경은 크게 변했다. 쟁기·삽·괭이 같은 전근대적 농기구는 트랙터·콤바인 등 현대식 기계로 대체된 지 오래됐고, 가족 단위의 소규모 경작은 영농법인(농업회사법인과 영농조합법인)의 대규모 영농으로 바뀌었다. 저출산의 농촌인구가 급감하고, 초고령사회로 진입하면서 농촌 인구의 40%가 70대 이상이다. 이들이 소유 농지를 임대하면서 처분하지 못하는 데에는 언젠가 돌아올 다음 세대에게 삶의 터전을 물려주려는 마음도 있을 것이다.

그러나 법령은 그 변화를 따라가지 못했다. 현행 법령을 그대로 둔 채 규제 강화와 증세만으로 풀려 한다면 농촌의 반발은 커질 수밖에 없고, 개혁의 명분마저 흔들리게 된다. 헌법 121조의 경자유전(耕者有田) 원칙을 그대로 두더라도 농지 관련 법령은 더 미루지 말고 손볼 때가 됐다.

1994년 제정된 농지법이 1996년부터 시행되면서 농지취득자격증명 등이 도입됐지만 적지 않은 부작용이 생겼다. 경작하지 않고 상속만 받는 부재지주(不在地主)가 늘면서 임대차는 음성화하고 규모화와 기계화에도 걸림돌이 됐다. 휴경 농지 증가와 가격 왜곡도 원활한 거래를 가로막았다. 정부의 이번 농지 조사와 법령 보완의 목적은 농지 소유의 형평성과 경작의 효율성을 높이는 데 초점을 둬야 한다. 이를 위해 일정 규모 이하 농지는 소유 문턱을 낮출 필요가 있다. 그렇다고 경자유전의 틀을 허무는 것은 아니다. 현실에 맞게 길을 넓히자는 것이다.

대상은 크게 세 가지다. 먼저 비농촌 지역의 국민에게도 농지 활용의 길을 열어줘야 한다. 전국이 일일생활권이 되고 세컨드하우스 개념의 농지 활용이 가능해진 데다, 영농형 농촌 주거나 원격 경영이 가능한 인공지능(AI) 스마트팜 시대가 왔기 때문이다.

다음으로 태양광 발전사업 법인이다. 재생에너지 발전이 목적이라면 농업진흥지역 이외의 농지는 태양광을 활용할 수 있어야 한다. 이런 농지는 대부분 경지 정리가 안 된 소규모 맹지이거나 묵정밭 같은 자투리땅이라 경작의 기계화·규모화가 어렵다. 그만큼 농작물 생산에 제약이 따르기 십상이다. 이런 땅을 태양광 발전에 활용하면 급증하는 전력과 재생에너지 수요에 부응하고 발전사업의 경제성도 높일 수 있다. 개인사업자와 달리 법인이라는 이유로 받아온 차별도 해소할 수 있다.

마지막으로 종중(宗中) 농지다. 종중의 시제와 벌초, 족보의 보완 등 사업은 고유의 미풍양속이자 이어가야 할 소중한 문화유산이다. 종산 인근에 농지 보유가 필요한데도 종중 명의의 농지 소유는 원칙적으로 제한하고 있다. 이 때문에 종중 회원 연명으로 등기하고 임대 수입을 종중 재원으로 써왔다. 그러나 출향 종원과 사망한 등기명의인이 누적된 지금은 이런 관행을 이어가기 어렵다. 종중 회칙에 등재된 종중재산으로 종중 명의의 재산세를 납부해온 농지라면 종중 명의로 등기 이전할 수 있는 길을 열어줘야 한다.

정부는 시대의 흐름에 맞춰 효율적 활용과 거래 활성화를 도모하면서도 투기는 막는 지혜로운 농지 대책을 제시해야 한다. ‘자라목이 길어도 논두렁은 넘지 않은’ 이치를 이참에 정부가 보여 줘야 한다. 경제학도로 사십여 년간 공직 경험이 있고, 낙향해 십여 년 농촌에서 작물을 재배하며 흙냄새를 맡아온 촌로가 드리는 고언이다.