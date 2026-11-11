President Lee Jae Myung, right, speaks with Agriculture Minister Song Mi-ryung during a meeting on rural and fishing communities at the Blue House on Oct. 26. NEWS1

Corporate donations tied to audit witness exemptions threaten the integrity of parliamentary oversight and must end.

Lawmakers have reportedly pressured major corporations to contribute to the Agricultural and Fishing Villages Collaborative Cooperation Fund during annual National Assembly audits, wielding their authority to summon executives as witnesses. The allegation that lawmakers traded exemptions from questioning for financial contributions exposes a disturbing practice: turning parliamentary oversight into a fund-raising business.

Minutes from the Assembly’s Agriculture, Food, Rural Affairs, Oceans and Fisheries Committee describe how lawmakers have resorted to “begging,” “threats” and “intimidation” to secure contributions each year. Ahead of October’s audit, Hanwha Group and Posco reportedly escaped pressure to have their executives summoned only after promising payments to the fund.

Established in 2017 — after the Korea-China FTA was implemented in December 2015 — the fund aimed to raise 1 trillion won ($747.6 million) over 10 years to compensate farmers and fishermen harmed by the agreement. By June this year, it had collected 320.7 billion won, including 150.7 billion won from private companies.

Contributions were supposed to be voluntary, particularly from companies benefiting from the FTA. But parliamentary pressure has made them resemble a quasi tax. Lawmakers have even pressed domestically oriented businesses with no connection to the agreement to contribute.

The committee is now seeking to add a provision stating that companies “should endeavor to contribute to the fund every year.” This would effectively turn voluntary donations into an obligation. It is difficult to describe such legislation as anything other than a measure designed to pressure businesses.

Farmers and fishermen who suffer losses from FTAs deserve assistance. But that cannot justify twisting corporate arms to extract money. The proper sequence is to accurately assess the damage and first allocate public funds to compensate those affected.

Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, who recently visited China, reflected on the business environment in a Facebook post.

“Our companies fight fiercely in global markets every day,” he wrote. “We tell them to innovate, invest and expand globally, but I found myself wondering how much we have actually done to create conditions in which they can operate freely.”

Instead of enabling businesses to compete, the National Assembly is holding them back. Lawmakers urgently need to reform their own conduct and restore the integrity of parliamentary oversight.

The fund also requires stricter scrutiny. Its projects must be examined to ensure that contributions serve affected rural communities rather than becoming discretionary money for lawmakers seeking favors for their constituencies.

Supporting rural livelihoods is a legitimate public objective. Using the threat of parliamentary summons to finance that objective is not. The distinction must be upheld.









기업 돈 뜯는 국회의 ‘국감 비즈니스’ 이젠 끝내야

매년 국회 국정감사 때마다 의원들이 증인 채택권을 앞세워 대기업들을 압박해 농어촌상생협력기금(농어촌기금)을 받아왔다고 한다. 대기업 오너나 최고경영자(CEO)를 증인에서 빼주고 이익을 챙기는 국회의원의 ‘국감 비즈니스’가 이토록 노골적이었다니 충격을 금할 수 없다.

국회 농해수위 회의록에는 매년 국정감사 때 국회의원들이 ‘앵벌이’처럼 ‘협박’하고 ‘공갈’을 해서 (농어촌기금을) 충당해왔다는 충격적인 발언이 담겨 있다. 실제로 지난 10월 국감을 앞두고 경영진의 증인 채택을 압박받은 한화그룹과 포스코는 기금 출연을 약속하고 나서야 국회의 손아귀에서 벗어났다.

농어촌기금은 2015년 12월 한·중 자유무역협정(FTA) 발효 이후 농어민 피해를 보전하기 위해 ‘10년간 1조원’을 목표로 2017년 출범했다. 올해 6월까지 민간기업 출연금 1507억원을 포함해 모두 3207억원이 조성됐다. FTA로 혜택받은 기업들이 자발적으로 출연하기로 했지만 국회의 노골적인 압박에 노출된 기업엔 준조세와 다름없다는 비판을 받아왔다. 국회는 FTA와 관계없는 내수 기업까지 농어촌기금 출연을 압박했다. 국회 농해수위는 한발 더 나아가 ‘기업은 매년 기금에 출연하도록 노력해야 한다’는 조항을 추가해 기금 출연을 사실상 강제하려 하고 있다. ‘기업 압박법’이나 다름없다.

FTA로 피해를 본 농어민은 지원하는 게 마땅하지만 그렇다고 기업의 팔을 비틀어 돈을 받아내는 게 말이 되는가. 농어민 피해부터 정확히 산정하고 정부 재정부터 투입하는 게 순서에 맞다.

최근 중국을 방문했던 김정관 산업통상부 장관은 “기업들은 세계시장에서 하루하루 치열하게 싸우고 있다. 그런데 우리는 기업에 혁신하라, 투자하라, 세계로 나가라고 하면서 정작 기업들이 마음껏 뛸 수 있는 여건을 얼마나 만들어주고 있는지 돌아보게 됐다”고 페이스북에 썼다. 우리 국회는 기업을 마음껏 뛰게 하는 게 아니라 아예 뒷다리를 잡고 있다. 국회의 자정 노력이 시급하다. 농어촌기금이 농어촌 지역구 의원들의 민원 해결용 쌈짓돈이 되지 않도록 기금 사업에 대한 심사도 더욱 철저히 관리해야 한다.