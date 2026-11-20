Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin appears deep in thought as he listens to remarks during a government-ruling party meeting at the National Assembly on Nov. 18 to discuss measures against AI-assisted cheating on the 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT). YONHAP

The government must answer for inadequate preparation, emergency alerts and the chaos surrounding the 2027 college entrance exam.

The 2027 College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) took place Thursday at 1,312 testing centers nationwide amid a controversy over cheating using artificial intelligence. Never since the exam's introduction more than three decades ago has it been conducted amid such confusion and anxiety.

Despite repeated warnings about AI-assisted cheating, the government's failure to prepare and respond adequately left innocent students bearing the consequences.

Some 550,000 applicants had to take the exam while emergency disaster alerts sounded three times throughout the day. Many were likely unsettled by the unprecedented disruptions. Administrative incompetence and irresponsibility turned the exam into a crisis. This is a textbook case of government failure.

Although the exam is over, accountability must follow. Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin bears particular responsibility.

A former middle school Korean-language teacher, regional leader of the Korean Teachers and Education Workers Union and three-term superintendent of education in South Chungcheong, Choi demonstrated neither adequate preparation nor crisis-management expertise.

Appearing before the National Assembly's Education Committee on Monday, Choi was asked whether he could confidently detect AI-assisted cheating. “Perhaps because of my age, I don't think I could,” he replied, provoking public outrage. His ministry subsequently introduced hastily devised, outdated countermeasures that only deepened confusion.

But Choi's resignation alone would not resolve the problem. Had the government's monitoring system functioned properly, the situation might never have deteriorated so badly.

The Anti-Corruption and Civil Rights Commission had already received 44 petitions through its online complaint portal calling for measures against AI-assisted cheating. Yet the government failed to respond effectively.

Cheating involving AI had surfaced in a national examination in May, while another case was detected during a university essay examination last month.

Even with the CSAT completed, education authorities must work with investigators and telecommunications companies to determine whether AI-assisted cheating occurred.

To restore public confidence, authorities should also examine how extensively AI has been used for cheating in previous CSAT examinations since generative AI became widely available.

The government must establish why repeated warnings went unheeded and identify officials responsible for failures in preparation, oversight and emergency communication.

The repeated failures also raise questions about whether education officials understood the risks posed by rapidly advancing technology. Preventing cheating requires more than last-minute restrictions. It demands systematic planning, effective coordination among agencies and clear instructions for students and exam supervisors.

Ultimately, the entire examination administration system, now exposed to international ridicule, requires a fundamental overhaul. Students who spend years preparing for this crucial examination deserve a fair, orderly testing environment, not uncertainty created by government negligence.









정부 실패 속 치른 수능, 무능·무책임 교육장관 책임져야

‘인공지능(AI) 커닝’ 사태 와중에 2027학년도 대학수학능력시험이 어제 전국 1312개 시험장에서 일제히 치러졌다. 30여 년 전 대입 수능시험이 처음 도입된 이후 이번처럼 혼란과 불안 속에서 치른 적은 없었다. 수능을 앞두고 AI 커닝 등 각종 시험 부정 사례와 우려가 제기됐지만, 정부가 사전 준비와 대응 면에서 총체적으로 실패하는 바람에 애꿎은 수험생들이 피해를 본 셈이다.

수능 지원자 55만여 명은 하루 세 차례나 ‘위급재난문자’ 굉음이 요란하게 울리는 어지럽고 뒤숭숭한 상황에서 문제를 풀어야 했다. 처음 겪는 상황에 심리적으로 위축되고 흔들린 수험생이 적지 않았을 것이다. 무책임·무능 입시 행정 때문에 재난적 수능이 된 셈이다. 이런 것이 바로 정부 실패다.

수능은 끝났지만 엄중한 책임이 뒤따라야 한다. 특히 입시 행정의 총지휘자인 최교진 교육부 장관의 책임이 무겁다. 최 장관은 중학교 국어교사 출신으로 전교조 충남지부장과 3선 충남교육감을 역임했지만 AI 커닝 국면에서 사전 대비 노력도, 위기 대응의 전문성도 전혀 보여주지 못했다. 지난 16일 국회 교육위원회에 출석한 최 장관은 수능에서 AI 부정행위를 적발할 자신이 있는지 묻는 질의에 “나이가 있어서 그런지 저는 못 할 것 같다”고 말해 국민의 공분을 샀다. 막판에 아날로그 뒷북 대책을 급조해 혼란을 더 키웠다.

물론 최 장관의 사퇴로 끝낼 문제가 아니다. AI 시험 부정에 대한 국정 모니터링이 제대로 작동했다면 사태가 이 지경에 이르진 않았을 것이다. 국민권익위원회 국민신문고에 AI 부정 방지 대책 촉구 제안이 이미 44건이나 접수됐지만 정부는 제대로 대처하지 않았다. 앞서 지난 5월 국가시험에서 AI 이용 부정 사례가 나왔고, 지난달 대학 논술시험에서도 부정행위가 적발됐다.

수능은 끝났어도 교육 당국은 수사기관 및 통신사 등과의 공조를 통해 AI 커닝 여부를 끝까지 추적해야 한다. 수능에 대한 흔들린 신뢰를 회복하기 위해선 생성형 AI가 보급된 이래 몇 년간 치른 수능에서 AI 부정 사례가 얼마나 있었는지도 명확하게 점검해야 할 것이다. 이참에 세계적 웃음거리가 된 수능 관리체계 전반을 확 뜯어고쳐야 한다.