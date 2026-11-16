Democratic Party lawmaker Lee Un-ju speaks at a forum on policy measures to stabilize jeonse (lump-sum deposits) and monthly rents, hosted by the party's parliamentary research group on pragmatic housing policies, at the National Assembly Members' Office Building in Yeouido, Seoul, on Nov. 11. NEWS1

Democratic Party (DP) lawmakers are urging policy shifts as rental shortages and voter anger threaten their standing in Seoul ahead of 2028.







HONG jongmin

Kim Hyoung-gu

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.







The rival real estate forums held Nov. 11 by the Democratic Party (DP) and lawmakers from the People Power Party (PPP) and Reform Party offered revealing signs of Korea's political mood. With preparations beginning for the 2028 general election, both camps increasingly regard housing grievances as a decisive electoral issue.

At a gathering of DP lawmakers advocating pragmatic policies to stabilize jeonse (lump-sum deposits) and monthly rents, participants called for easing property taxes and lending restrictions. A separate metropolitan housing forum jointly led by PPP lawmaker Cho Jung-hun and Reform Party lawmaker Lee Jun-seok heard even sharper criticism.

Former Deputy Prime Minister Choi Kyung-hwan, associated with the former Park Geun-hye administration's encouragement of debt-financed home purchases, denounced the current government's lending controls as “insane regulations.” Despite their differences, both sides recognize the political sensitivity of housing.

The principle that income should be taxed cannot be dismissed. Nor is the government's intention to curb speculation and encourage owner occupancy inherently unreasonable. The problem arises when policies driven by abstract principles collide with market realities.

Tax and lending restrictions imposed without sufficient regard for market behavior have worsened rental shortages across the Seoul metropolitan area. Tenants complain that jeonse listings, involving large lump-sum deposits, have virtually disappeared. Those unable to afford the soaring deposits are being pushed toward arrangements combining deposits with monthly rent, or conventional monthly leases.

Measures intended to restrain housing prices and speculators are instead threatening the housing security of people who own no homes.

That explains the anxiety among metropolitan DP lawmakers. Park Jee-hye, who represents Uijeongbu's first district, said the issue was not protecting owners of homes worth 2 billion won ($1.5 million) but responding to citizens facing genuine difficulties. Her remarks reflect the frustrations lawmakers encounter in their constituencies.

DP lawmaker Kim Young-bae, head of the party's Seoul chapter, went further. Some people, he acknowledged publicly, fear the party's 37 Seoul seats could be cut in half at the next election. Political survival instincts are clearly stirring.

Yet the Blue House shows little inclination to change course. President Lee Jae Myung reportedly believes no market can defeat the government, an outlook underpinning its regulatory approach. Strong restrictions may suppress demand, but they cannot resolve the structural shortage of housing supply.

Indeed, predictions that the DP might lose half its Seoul seats could prove optimistic. The consequences can be severe when voters become angry about their livelihoods.

Consider the United States' Nov. 3 midterm elections. The governing Republicans lost Texas, a traditional stronghold, while longstanding Republican bastions including Kansas, South Carolina, Mississippi also fell to the opposition.

The familiar electoral map, in which Republicans and Democrats divided reliably partisan territories between them, was overturned. Furious about rising grocery bills, high fuel prices and deteriorating living standards, voters delivered something approaching a vote of no confidence in the governing party.

Korea has also witnessed increasingly dramatic electoral swings. Voters handed the DP sweeping victories in the 2018 local elections and 2020 general election, shifted decisively toward the PPP in the 2022 local elections and swung back to the DP in the 2024 parliamentary contest.

A wave of public opinion that carries one party to victory can reverse direction just as powerfully. There is no guarantee that the DP will escape another such reversal.

If the administration continues ignoring the longstanding maxim that governments cannot defeat markets, it may discover a harsher truth: No government can defeat an angry electorate.

President Lee's approval rating has hovered around 40 percent. For months, dissatisfaction with housing policy and economic conditions affecting everyday life has consistently ranked among the leading reasons for negative assessments of his performance.

The DP's fear of losing half its Seoul seats may therefore understate the danger. Behind the public warnings, many party members are probably contemplating an electoral collapse far worse than the loss of half their representation.









민주당의 ‘서울 반 토막’ 걱정

김형구 논설위원

더불어민주당과 국민의힘·개혁신당이 지난 11일 나란히 연 부동산 토론회는 여러모로 시사하는 바가 크다. 여의도가 2028년 총선 채비에 들어가기 시작했고, 승패를 가를 최대 뇌관으로 여야 공히 부동산 민심을 꼽고 있다는 점에서다.

이날 민주당 ‘전월세 안정화를 위한 부동산 실용주의 의원 모임’ 토론회에서는 전월세난 해소를 위한 부동산 세제 및 대출 규제 완화를 요구하는 목소리가 쏟아졌다. 같은 날 조정훈 국민의힘 의원과 이준석 개혁신당 의원이 공동대표로 있는 ‘수도권 주거 혁신 포럼’에서는 더 센 발언이 나왔다. 박근혜 정부 때 “빚 내서 집 사라”고 했던 최경환 전 경제부총리는 연사로 나서 현 정부 대출 규제 정책을 “미친 규제”라고 맹비난했다. 여야 간 시각차, 온도차는 있지만 부동산 민심이 가장 예민한 이슈라는 인식만큼은 다르지 않은 듯하다.

소득 있는 곳에 세금 있다는 조세 정의의 대원칙을 부정할 수는 없다. 부동산 투기를 억제하고 실거주를 유도하겠다는 정부 정책의 기본 취지도 이해 가는 대목이 있다. 문제는 당위성만 앞세운 정책이 시장 원리와 충돌해 빚어낸 혼란이다. 시장 생리를 도외시한 채 세제와 대출 규제로 옥죈 결과 수도권 전월세 대란은 갈수록 악화하고 있다. 전세 매물이 씨가 말랐다는 아우성이 나오고, 치솟은 전셋값을 감당하지 못한 세입자들은 반전세와 월세 시장으로 밀려나고 있다. 집값과 투기 세력을 잡겠다고 휘두른 정책이 집 없는 사람들의 주거 안정을 위협하는 역설적 풍경이다.

민주당 수도권 의원들의 위기감은 이런 배경에서다. “시가 20억원짜리 집 부자들을 감싸려는 게 아니라 현실적 어려움을 호소하는 국민 목소리에 응답해야 한다”는 박지혜(의정부갑) 민주당 의원 얘기는 현장 민심을 매일같이 마주하는 정치인의 심경을 대변한다. 급기야 민주당 서울시당 위원장인 김영배 의원 입에서 “이대로면 서울 37석(민주당 의석수)이 다음 총선에서 반 토막 나지 않겠느냐고 생각하는 사람이 있을 정도”라는 말이 공개적으로 나왔다. 정치인 특유의 생존 본능에서 나온 토로일 것이다.

정부는 정책 기조를 바꿀 기미가 없다. 부동산에 관한 한 ‘정부를 이기는 시장은 없다’는 이재명 대통령의 확고한 인식이 규제 정책의 중심에 있다는 얘기가 들린다. 하지만 강력한 규제가 수요를 누를 수는 있어도 공급난 해소라는 구조적 해결책이 되지 못한다.

서울 지역구 민주당 의원들의 ‘반 토막론’조차 어쩌면 낙관적인 얘기일 수 있다. 먹고사는 문제와 연관된 유권자 분노가 폭발할 때 얼마나 무서운 결과를 부르는지 생각하면 그렇다. 미국의 11·3 중간선거를 보라. 집권 공화당은 심장부인 텍사스를 야당에 빼앗겼고, 캔자스·사우스캐롤라이나·미시시피·알래스카 등 공화당의 수십 년 철옹성도 속절없이 허물어졌다. 미국 선거는 공화·민주 양당 텃밭이 절묘한 균형을 이루며 황금분할하듯 나눠 갖는 구조였는데, 이 공식이 완전히 깨졌다. 치솟은 장바구니 물가와 고유가 등 민생 파탄의 현실에 성난 유권자들이 집권세력을 향해 경고장 수준을 넘어 사실상의 불신임을 표한 것이다.

우리 역시 유권자 표 쏠림 현상이 갈수록 두드러진다. 2018년 지방선거, 2020년 총선에서 민주당에 압승을 안겼던 민심은 2022년 지방선거에서 국민의힘으로, 2024년 총선에서 다시 민주당으로 확 기울었다. 한쪽으로 쏠렸던 민심의 파도가 언제든 정반대로 덮칠 수 있다.

민주당이 이런 시나리오를 다시 겪지 말란 법이 없다. ‘시장을 이기는 정부는 없다’는 오랜 금언을 끝까지 외면한다면 결국 돌아올 것은 ‘성난 민심을 이기는 정부는 없다’는 냉엄한 후과다. 40% 안팎을 오르내리는 이 대통령 지지율을 깎아먹는 부정평가 요인 중 몇 달째 1·2위를 놓치지 않은 게 부동산 정책, 경제·민생 문제다. 민주당에서 아마도 반 토막보다 더한 ‘폭망’을 걱정하는 이가 많을 것이다.