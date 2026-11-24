Chief Justice Jo Hee-de arrives for work at the Supreme Court in Seocho District, southern Seoul, on Nov. 20. The Democratic Party has decided to pursue his impeachment. NEWS1

The Democratic Party’s push to impeach Chief Justice Jo Hee-de risks undermining not just judicial independence but also Korea’s constitutional balance.







Lee Hyun-sang

The author is a columnist at the JoongAng Ilbo.







Politics has never been entirely rational. Yet the Democratic Party's push to impeach Chief Justice Jo Hee-de is particularly bewildering. Its justification is weak, its procedures questionable and its political calculations confused.

Consider the grounds for impeachment. After hesitating to cross the impeachment Rubicon, the DP decided to proceed following the Supreme Court's ruling involving former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo. Yet Yang Bu-nam, who heads the party's impeachment task force, said the challenge would concern procedural violations rather than the ruling itself.

The party claims to respect the judgment while seeking to remove the chief justice responsible for it. It suspects the Supreme Court acted improperly by delivering its ruling just one day before Han's detention expired. Yet the DP itself had criticized delays that might have allowed Han's release.

If the proceedings were unlawful, shouldn't the other justices also bear responsibility? Does the DP believe even the three dissenting justices helped give an unlawful process an appearance of legitimacy?

Other allegations are familiar: the judiciary's response to martial law, the swift remand of President Lee Jae Myung's election law case, disputes over judicial nominations and questionable operating expenses.

A special counsel investigation cleared Jo of allegations involving participation in the martial law insurrection. Even if operating expenses were mishandled, would that constitute a violation serious enough to remove the judiciary's leader? Can minor accusations simply accumulate into grounds for impeachment?

The procedure is equally peculiar. Initially reluctant to embrace demands from party hard-liners, the DP leadership proposed a parliamentary investigation. Then, within a day of the Han ruling, it abruptly adopted impeachment as official party policy.

Yang said even suspicions and possibilities concerning Lee's election law case could be included, leaving the Constitutional Court to decide. Rather than securing evidence first, the party apparently intends to impeach Jo and investigate afterward. Is that an appropriate use of constitutional proceedings?

The political calculations are no clearer. Dec. 3, the second anniversary of martial law, has been mentioned as a possible filing date, with a vote potentially coming before year's end.

But opinion polls have repeatedly shown more opposition than support. The DP promises further persuasion. Would changing public opinion somehow create legal grounds that do not exist?

The calculations of practical benefit are particularly revealing. DP lawmaker Noh Jong-myun argued that suspending Jo could prevent his influence over regular judicial personnel appointments and provide time for sweeping court reforms.

In other words, suspension itself would be worthwhile even if the Constitutional Court ultimately rejected impeachment.

Rep. Park Jie-won, previously concerned about a backlash among moderate voters, has similarly shifted his position. He now emphasizes suspension over the court's eventual decision, arguing that any political backlash would be negligible compared to the destruction of democracy and the judiciary.

But who is actually threatening those institutions?

Korea is a constitutional democracy founded on the separation of powers. It is disturbing that ruling party lawmakers openly calculate the advantages of suspending the chief justice and restructuring the courts. One wonders whether judicial independence means anything to them.

Judges are already protesting. Kang Dong-won, chairman of the National Conference of Representatives of Judges, called the impeachment initiative excessive and suggested judges should act if the motion passes.

The conference has moved its regular meeting forward by a week to November 30. A confrontation between the judiciary and political establishment is becoming increasingly likely.

The DP now stands before its impeachment Rubicon. Its rhetoric is forceful, but its actions reveal hesitation. Party leaders remain busy measuring the river's depth and current.

Common sense would counsel them not to cross. Yet watching them linger on the bank after formally committing themselves to impeachment inspires another response: If they insist, let them cross.

They must prove their case before the Constitutional Court and accept the consequences.

The troubling part is that the DP will not be the only party paying the price. The consequences could extend far beyond its immediate political fortunes, affecting public confidence in judicial independence and the constitutional balance among Korea's branches of government for years to come.









‘탄핵의 강’ 민주당, 도하냐 익사냐

이현상 중앙일보 칼럼니스트

정치가 합리와 멀어지는 건 새삼스럽지 않다. 그래도 지금 민주당의 조희대 대법원장 탄핵 논의는 종잡기 어렵다. 명분이 군색하고, 절차가 뒤틀렸으며, 셈법도 어지럽다. 어느 하나 명쾌한 게 없다.

우선 탄핵의 명분. ‘탄핵의 강’ 앞에서 주저하던 민주당은 한덕수 판결이 나오자 도하(渡河)를 결심했다. 그런데 양부남 탄핵추진단장은 판결 내용 대신 심리 절차의 위반을 문제삼겠다고 밝혔다. 판결은 존중한다면서 그 판결을 내린 대법원장은 탄핵하겠다는 것이다. 대법원이 한덕수 구속 만료 하루 전에 서둘러 선고한 것이 수상쩍단다. 재판이 늦어져 한덕수가 풀려날지 모른다고 비판했던 것은 민주당이다. 재판 절차에 문제가 있다면 그 절차에 따랐던 다른 대법관들의 책임도 따져야 한다. 민주당 논리대로라면 소수의견을 낸 세 대법관까지 ‘위법한 재판 절차에 합법적 외관’을 씌우는 데 동참했다는 말인가.

다른 탄핵 사유도 낡은 레퍼토리다. 계엄 당시 사법부의 대응, 이재명 대통령 선거법 사건의 신속한 파기환송, 대법관 재제청 문제, 업무추진비 의혹 등이다. 계엄 당시 조 대법원장의 내란 가담 의혹은 특검에서 무혐의 처분을 받았다. 업무추진비 집행에 문제가 있었다 해도 사법부 수장을 파면할 만큼 중대한 법 위반인지는 의문이다. 탄핵도 티끌 모아 태산인가.

절차도 기묘하다. 강경파의 탄핵 요구에 미온적이던 민주당 지도부는 국정조사부터 하자며 한발 내디뎠다. 그러다 한덕수 판결이 나오자 하루 만에 탄핵 당론으로 급발진했다. 양부남 단장은 이재명 대통령 선거법 사건과 관련해서 “의혹과 가능성이라고 할지라도” 탄핵 사유에 넣어 헌재 판단을 받아보겠다고 했다. 의혹을 뒷받침할 증거부터 확보하는 게 아니라 탄핵부터 하고 헌재에서 확인하겠다는 식이다. 슬기로운 헌재 활용법인가.

셈법도 엉킨다. 당론으로 정했으면 이제 ‘탄핵의 강’을 건널 차례다. 탄핵안 발의 시점으로 비상계엄 2주년인 12월 3일이 거론된다. 연내 의결을 목표로 한다는 이야기도 나오고 있다. 문제는 여론이다. 여러 여론조사에서 탄핵 반대가 찬성보다 높게 나타났다. 민주당은 국민을 더 설득하겠단다. 여론이 바뀐다고 없던 탄핵 사유가 생기는가.

실익 계산은 노골적이다. 노종면 민주당 의원은 조 대법원장의 직무정지 기간에 법관 정기인사에 대한 입김을 차단하고 ‘법원 조직 대수술의 시간’을 확보할 수 있다고 했다. 헌재가 인용하지 않더라도 직무정지 자체가 실익이라는 이야기다. 탄핵의 실익이 없다며 중도층의 역풍을 걱정하던 박지원 의원마저 이제 헌재의 인용 여부보다 대법원장의 직무정지가 더 중요하다는 취지로 말이 바뀌었다. 박 의원은 “탄핵의 역풍은 민주주의와 사법부 파탄 역풍보다는 조족지혈”이라고 했는데, 과연 누가 ‘민주주의와 사법부의 파탄’을 불러오고 있는지는 따져볼 일이다.

대한민국은 엄연히 삼권분립의 나라다. 여당 의원이 법원 조직의 대수술과 대법원장 직무정지를 탄핵의 실익으로 계산하는 행태가 섬뜩하다. 사법부 독립이라는 개념이 있기나 한지 의심스러울 지경이다. 법원 내부에서는 반발이 터져나왔다. 강동원 전국법관대표회의 의장은 탄핵 추진이 “도를 넘어선 것”이라며 탄핵안이 의결되면 법관들도 행동에 나서야 한다고 했다. 전국법관대표회의 정기회의도 일주일 앞당겨 오는 30일 열린다. 사법부와 정치권의 정면충돌이 현실로 다가오고 있다.

민주당은 결국 탄핵의 강 앞에 섰다. 목청은 요란하지만 행동은 사뭇 다르다. 강물의 깊이와 물살을 재느라 여념이 없다. 상식적으로는 ‘임이여, 그 강을 건너지 마오’라며 말려야 할 터. 그러나 당론까지 정해 놓고 강가에서 서성이는 모습을 보니 다른 마음도 솟는다. 정 그렇다면 한번 건너 보시오. 헌재에 가서 입증하되, 그 결과는 감당하시오. 다만 그 수업료를 민주당만 내는 것은 아니라는 점이 마음에 걸린다.