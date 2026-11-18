Financial Services Commission Chairman Lee Eog-weon delivers congratulatory remarks at a ceremony marking the cancellation of overdue debts under the New Leap Fund at the Busan International Finance Center on the afternoon of Dec. 8, 2025. NEWS1

Korea’s New Leap Fund has forgiven trillions in overdue debt while support for borrowers who kept repaying has seen scant uptake.

The first-year results of the Lee Jae Myung administration’s inclusive finance policy are in, and they confirm a troubling concern: Those who faithfully repaid their debts have been left at a disadvantage.

For inclusive finance to succeed, it must avoid encouraging moral hazards among long-term defaulters while ensuring that responsible borrowers are not penalized. Instead, the government’s policies appear to have produced precisely the opposite outcome.

According to data obtained by Democratic Party Rep. Park Hong-bae, the New Leap Fund purchased nearly 12 trillion won ($8 billion) in long-overdue debt during its first year, from October of last year through September of this year. Of that amount, it wrote off 3.86 trillion won owed by 381,000 borrowers.

The initiative followed President Lee’s instruction at an economic policy briefing in July to accelerate debt forgiveness for people unable to repay their obligations. He argued that such borrowers should be allowed to declare bankruptcy and receive debt discharges.

The problem is that borrowers who entered debt restructuring programs and continued making even modest repayments were excluded from the relief program. This inevitably raised questions of fairness.

To address the imbalance, the government introduced the New Leap Loan through six banks in November of last year. The program offers special loans of up to 15 million won at annual interest rates of 3 to 4 percent to borrowers who have faithfully made payments for at least six months after restructuring their debts.

Yet by the end of September, only 15.2 billion won had been disbursed, representing a mere 2.8 percent of the program’s three-year lending ceiling of 550 billion won. Such limited uptake raises serious doubts about its effectiveness.

This disappointing result was entirely foreseeable. Any financial assistance program should establish clearly defined eligibility criteria and mechanisms to evaluate its effectiveness before implementation. Otherwise, unintended consequences are inevitable.

Instead, both programs appear to have been introduced hastily to reflect the administration’s ideological priorities, leaving fundamental problems in their eligibility requirements.

How can it be fair to forgive the debts of borrowers who have failed to repay for seven years or longer while telling those who have diligently met their obligations to keep paying and take out additional loans?

The message is unmistakable: Responsible repayment may qualify borrowers for more debt, while prolonged default increases the possibility of forgiveness. The government cannot escape criticism for creating incentives that encourage moral hazard.

Simply expanding lending opportunities for responsible borrowers will not correct this structural imbalance. The government should halt indiscriminate debt forgiveness and develop fundamental safeguards against moral hazard.









성실하게 빚 갚은 사람만 소외됐다

이재명 정부 금융정책을 대표하는 포용금융의 지난 1년 성적표가 나왔다. 우려했던 대로 성실한 채무자만 손해를 본 것으로 드러났다. 포용금융이 제대로 안착하려면 장기연체자의 도덕적 해이를 부추기지 않는 동시에 성실하게 빚을 갚아 온 사람을 소외시키지 않아야 한다. 하지만 현실은 정반대였다.

박홍배 더불어민주당 의원실 자료에 따르면, 지난해 10월 새도약기금 출범 이후 지난 9월 말까지 1년 동안 12조원에 달하는 장기연체채권을 매입해 이 중 38만1000명의 빚 3조8551억원을 탕감해 줬다. 앞서 이재명 대통령이 지난해 7월 “앞으로 탕감 제도를 추가할 생각”이라며 신속한 채무 탕감을 주문한 데 따른 조치였다. 문제는 똑같은 장기연체라도 채무조정을 받아 빚을 조금이라도 꾸준히 갚아 온 사람은 정작 지원 대상에서 제외됐다는 점이다. 형평성 논란이 불거질 수밖에 없는 구조다. 정부는 이를 보완한다며 지난해 11월 성실하게 빚을 상환 중인 사람에게 최대 1500만원의 특례대출을 제공하는 새도약론을 6개 은행을 통해 내놓았다. 하지만 지난 9월 말까지 3년 총한도 5500억원의 2.8%인 152억원 집행에 그쳐 사실상 실효성이 없는 게 아니냐는 평가를 받고 있다.

이런 저조한 실적은 충분히 예견된 바다. 무슨 정책이든 사전에 정교하게 대상 기준을 정하고, 정책 효과를 제대로 검증할 수 있도록 설계해야 부작용을 줄일 수 있는 것 아닌가. 하지만 새도약기금과 새도약론은 정권의 이념적 기조에 맞추려고 서둘러 도입하면서 대상 선정부터 꼬여버린 측면이 있다. 7년 이상 버티고 안 갚으면 빚을 탕감해 주는 반면, 열심히 갚아 온 사람에겐 상환 의무는 그대로 두고 추가 대출을 권하는 것을 어떻게 공정하다고 할 것인가. 꾸준히 갚으면 빚을 더 얻지만 연체를 오래 하면 탕감 가능성이 커진다는 걸 국민이 알게 됐으니 정부가 도덕적 해이를 부추겼다는 비판을 피하기 어렵게 됐다.

단순히 성실 상환자의 대출을 확대하는 정도론 제도적 보완책이 될 수 없다. 이참에 무분별한 빚 탕감은 중단하고 도덕적 해이를 막을 근본적인 방법을 강구하는 게 맞다.