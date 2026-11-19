Exam supervisors assigned to the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) receive training on how to identify AI-enabled smart glasses and prevent cheating at Boram High School in Sejong on Nov. 18, a day before Korea's national college entrance exam. YONHAP

Korea's College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) takes place on Thursday, with concerns growing over cheating using AI. The government's inadequate preparations and hasty responses have raised numerous questions. For now, the priority must be to minimize disruptions and ensure the examination concludes safely. Even so, legal challenges from students and complaints against officials appear increasingly likely.

The government's response has exposed serious weaknesses. Despite repeated warnings about AI-assisted cheating ahead of the exam, education authorities did little until the last minute. Their belated measures are hardly reassuring, particularly when devices can be concealed almost anywhere. Inspecting students' glasses before every session and checking collars, sleeves and buttons for miniature cameras, and attaching stickers, amounts to an analog response to a sophisticated technological threat. Its practicality is doubtful.

President Lee Jae Myung's instructions, detached from conditions inside examination rooms, risk adding to the confusion. Lee ordered officials to consider offering rewards of 100 million won ($75,000) for reports of cheating involving advanced electronic devices. The proposal may reflect the seriousness of the threat, but encouraging students to monitor one another runs counter to the very purpose of education.

The president also called for additional emergency text alerts during the examination. Such messages could disrupt proceedings. Sudden warning sounds may startle students, break their concentration and prevent them from performing to their full ability. Such disturbances are unacceptable during a crucial examination.

Lee further instructed officials to consider extending examination time to compensate students for interruptions caused when supervisors investigate suspected cheating and remove offenders. Yet the circumstances will differ from room to room. Decisions about how much time must be restored could inevitably raise questions about consistency, equal treatment and fairness. This could generate further disputes among students already concerned about equal testing conditions.

We trust the honesty and judgment of the overwhelming majority of test-takers. Nevertheless, authorities must enforce every practical safeguard against AI-assisted cheating until the final session ends and respond promptly to unexpected incidents. Their responsibility is to provide an environment in which students can demonstrate the abilities they have worked so hard to develop, without unnecessary disruption or doubts about the integrity of their results.

Officials must ultimately be held accountable for the incompetence and irresponsibility that have forced students to sit this crucial examination under a cloud of anxiety. Once the immediate test is over, the government must undertake a comprehensive overhaul of examination administration, covering not only the CSAT but also national professional licensing tests. Restoring confidence requires credible safeguards suited to emerging technologies.









‘AI 커닝’ 사태 속에 치러지는 수능…혼란 없도록 만전 기해야

‘AI 커닝’ 혼란 속에 오늘 대학수학능력시험(수능)이 예정대로 치러진다. 정부의 준비 부족과 졸속 대응 탓에 걱정되는 바가 한둘이 아니지만 일단은 현장의 혼란을 최소화해서 무사히 시험이 끝나기만을 바랄 뿐이다. 그럼에도 전례 없는 수능 현장의 혼선에 따른 후폭풍은 불가피할 전망이다. 수능 관리의 책임을 다하지 못한 정부 당국에 대한 고소·고발과 수험생의 소송 등은 불 보듯 뻔한 수순이다.

정부의 대응은 총체적인 난맥상을 드러냈다. 수능을 앞두고 ‘AI 커닝’의 위험에 대한 우려가 이어졌지만 교육 당국은 사실상 대응에 손 놓고 있었다. 급하게 내놓은 대책은 한심하기 짝이 없다. 수험생의 안경을 매 교시 점검하고 초소형 카메라 이용을 막기 위해 옷깃과 소매, 단추까지 점검해 스티커를 붙이겠다는 아날로그식 대응은 실효성의 우려를 넘어 실소를 자아낼 정도다.

현실과 동떨어진 대통령의 지시는 혼란을 부추긴다. 이재명 대통령은 첨단 기기를 이용한 부정행위 신고에 1억원을 포상하는 방안을 검토하라고 지시했다. 오죽하면 이런 방안까지 내놨을까 싶지만 수험생이 서로를 감시하라는 발상은 그 자체로 반(反)교육적이다. 대통령의 지시대로 시험 도중 추가로 발송할 위급재난문자는 시험 진행의 차질을 야기할 가능성이 있다. 갑작스러운 경보음에 놀라 수험생의 집중력이 흐트러지며 제 실력을 발휘하지 못하는 경우도 있을 것이다. 부정 수험생이 있는 경우 감독관의 확인과 퇴장 조치로 인해 방해받은 시간만큼 시험 시간을 연장해 주는 방안까지 대통령이 지시했다지만 고사장별로 상황이 다르니 형평성 내지 공정성 논란이 불거질 소지도 다분하다.

대다수 수험생의 선량함과 양식을 믿지만 정부 당국은 시험이 끝나는 마지막 순간까지 ‘AI 커닝’을 막기 위한 모든 대책을 철저하게 시행하고 돌발 상황에도 신속하게 대응해야 할 것이다. 수험생이 준비한 만큼 실력을 제대로 발휘할 수 있는 환경을 만들어주는 것이 정부가 할 일이다. 수험생이 불안감 속에서 시험을 치르게 한 정부의 무능과 무책임에 대해서는 추후라도 엄중하게 책임을 물어야 한다. 이번 사태를 계기로 수능을 포함한 국가자격시험 전반에 대한 대수술이 이뤄져야 할 것이다.