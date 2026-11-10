Corporate fundraising fell to a six-year low as tighter rules on share issuance limited companies’ access to capital despite rising stock prices.





The Lee Jae Myung administration has repeatedly emphasized a “major shift toward productive finance” and moving money from real estate into the stock market as key policy objectives. The idea is that shifting available funds into equities would lift valuations of promising companies, enabling well-regarded businesses to raise capital more easily. This could create a virtuous cycle. Reality, however, has been different.

Corporate fundraising through capital markets this year has fallen to its lowest level since 2020. According to a JoongAng Ilbo analysis of direct corporate financing, companies raised just 36.03 trillion won ($26.7 billion) through stock and corporate bond issuance between January and September, the lowest amount in six years. Equity issuance alone totaled 5.31 trillion won ($3.93 billion), also the lowest over the period.

The stock market boomed in the first half of this year. Normally, rising share prices encourage companies to issue shares through initial public offerings and capital increases. That is how a healthy stock market supports corporate growth. Yet the primary market told a different story.

The government and financial regulators, focused heavily on boosting share prices, tightened oversight of rights offerings and duplicate listings. Critics suggested the measures reflected retail shareholders' concerns that issuing additional shares would dilute existing holdings and depress prices. Companies understandably became reluctant to issue new shares without considering regulators' reactions.

Admittedly, excessive corporate spin-offs, controversial subsidiary listings and indiscriminate share issuance have contributed to the Korea discount, the persistent undervaluation of Korean stocks. But excessive regulation creates its own problems.

Issuing additional shares increases the supply of stock, but it can also strengthen corporate balance sheets and improve long-term competitiveness. Regulators went too far by intervening in decisions investors should make after assessing management's plans for using the newly raised capital.

Assuming that restricting the primary market will strengthen the secondary market is equivalent to missing the forest for the trees. Both markets must function properly for companies and investors to benefit.

When stock markets fail to provide sufficient financing, businesses must borrow from financial institutions at higher interest rates. Rising financing costs eventually undermine their competitiveness. And when companies lose their capacity to invest and expand, the stock market itself loses vitality.

The purpose of productive finance should not simply be to push stock prices higher. It should ensure that capital reaches companies capable of generating future growth. Investors willing to accept risks must have opportunities to finance corporate investment through an active capital market.

That is how the stock market can fulfill its essential role as a financial intermediary and contribute to Korea's economic growth.









‘생산적 금융’ 외치더니…기업 증시 자금조달 6년래 최저

이재명 정부는 ‘생산적 금융 대전환’과 ‘부동산에서 증시로의 머니무브’를 정책 목표로 강조해 왔다. 시중 유동자금이 증시로 옮겨가면 우량기업 주가가 오르고 시장에서 좋은 평가를 받는 기업은 자본시장에서 쉽게 필요한 자금을 조달할 수 있으니 선순환이 일어날 수 있다. 하지만 현실은 그렇지 않았다.

올해 기업이 자본시장에서 자금을 조달한 실적은 2020년 이후 가장 저조했다. 중앙일보가 2020년 이후 기업의 직접금융 조달 실적을 집계한 결과, 올해 1~9월 주식과 회사채 발행 금액은 36조324억원에 그쳤다. 2020년 이후 최저치다. 주식만 따로 봐도 마찬가지다. 올 1~9월 주식 발행 금액 역시 5조3112억원으로 가장 낮았다.

올 상반기만 해도 증시는 호황이었다. 증시가 좋으면 기업공개와 유상증자를 통한 주식 발행이 늘어나는 게 일반적이다. 그것이 증시가 기업을 뒷받침하는 경로다. 그러나 발행 시장 분위기는 영 달랐다. 주가 띄우기에 관심이 컸던 정부와 금융당국은 기업의 유상증자와 중복상장 등에 대한 감독을 강화했다. 유상증자를 하면 유통 주식이 늘어나 주가가 떨어진다고 여기는 소액주주를 의식한 정책이라는 뒷말이 나왔다. 기업 입장에선 신주 발행에 대해 금융당국의 눈치를 보지 않을 수 없었을 것이다. 일부 기업의 쪼개기 상장과 과도한 기업 분할, 증자 남발이 코리아 디스카운트의 원인 중 하나로 꼽히지만 뭐든 지나친 게 문제다.

유상증자는 주식 물량을 늘리지만 기업의 재무구조를 개선하고 미래 경쟁력을 높이는 효과도 있다. 유상증자로 모은 자금을 어디에 쓰겠다는 경영진의 구상을 시장이 적절하게 판단하게 하지 않고, 금융당국이 시시콜콜 개입한 건 지나쳤다. 발행시장만 조이면 유통시장(증시)이 좋아질 것이란 믿음은 나무만 보고 숲은 보지 않는 것이나 다름없다. 증시의 자금 조달 기능이 제대로 작동하지 못하면 기업은 금융회사에 비싼 이자를 주며 자금을 구해야 하고, 결국 비용 상승으로 경쟁력이 저하될 수밖에 없다. 기업이 위축되면 증시도 생동력을 잃게 된다. 리스크를 감수하는 투자자 자금이 기업의 투자로 연결될 수 있도록 증시가 중개 기능을 활발히 하는 것이 한국 경제를 위해서도 옳은 방향이다.