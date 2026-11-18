Ko Jung-ae

The author is the editor-in-chief at the JoongAng Sunday.





“Ten legal experts, conservative and progressive alike, agree: The special counsel bill targeting fabricated indictments faces formidable constitutional obstacles.”

That was a weekly magazine’s assessment several days ago. Not all ten declared the bill unconstitutional, but all identified problems. Such agreement is unusual among intellectuals whose positions are often predictable from their political affiliations. The consensus is noteworthy because the experts did not need to share an ideology to recognize flaws in legislation.

The bill raises both constitutional doubts and contradictions. Article 11 of the Constitution guarantees equality before the law, yet this proposal appears to make one person more equal than others. It also conflicts with a criminal justice overhaul already challenged as unconstitutional for stripping prosecutors of investigative authority.

The legislation focuses largely on cases involving President Lee Jae Myung, seemingly with an eye toward withdrawing indictments against him, while effectively allowing him to choose the special counsel. Meanwhile, the ruling party, determined to separate investigation from prosecution, would grant the special counsel both powers.

Former lawmaker Keum Tae-sup asks whether criminal procedure is a game. Prosecutors cannot investigate within the new Prosecution Service but can do so as special counsel prosecutors. Another contradiction concerns alleged efforts to influence testimony through a “salmon drinking party” involving prosecutors and suspects in cases related to Lee, an allegation rejected by the court. The proposed special counsel could itself offer reduced sentences to secure testimony through plea bargaining. Is that not potentially more persuasive than a salmon dinner?

But my purpose is not to revisit these disputes. It is to ask why the Constitutional Court seems increasingly absent as constitutional challenges accumulate.

The court has not been entirely inactive. In mid-October, it dismissed a complaint from a suspect whose investigation had been transferred from prosecutors to police following amendments to the Criminal Procedure Act. The suspect alleged violations of due process and the right to a fair trial. The court regarded the allocation of investigative responsibilities as an internal administrative matter between prosecutors and police officers. An official said a specific infringement of constitutional rights, rather than emotional distress, must be demonstrated.

By then, confusion surrounding the abolishment of the prosecutors' office was already apparent. Judge Mo Seong-jun criticized the court for welcoming constitutional complaints against judicial rulings in the name of protecting fundamental rights while dismissing concerns that citizens could face greater exposure to crime and fewer avenues for redress. I agree.

Some cite the court’s 2023 ruling on investigative powers. But prosecutors then retained authority over six categories of major crimes. By a five-to-four vote, the court held that allocating investigative powers was a legislative matter. Today, both direct and supplementary investigations by prosecutors have been eliminated. Some defendants may have charges withdrawn, while ordinary citizens must undertake tasks investigative agencies should perform. If that does not implicate fundamental rights, what does?

Yet the court shows little urgency. Its silence matters not to prosecutors or politicians but to citizens whose rights depend on fair and effective criminal justice.

Prosecutor Oh Se-hyun, who filed a jurisdictional dispute petition against the National Assembly last month, along with an injunction seeking to suspend the law, says there has been no progress. His case argues that eliminating prosecutors’ investigative powers violates their constitutional authority. Such disputes require oral hearings, but the court’s website merely lists the case as under review.

A lawyer familiar with the judiciary says constitutional complaints are piling up while justices select cases they prefer. Disagreements over criminal procedure remain unresolved and nobody takes the lead. Former constitutional researcher Hwang Do-soo says proceedings are effectively being stretched over two or three years.

Even an eventual ruling of unconstitutionality could come so late that reversing the system would cause enormous disruption. Already, one in four cases takes more than two years. Upholding the system to avoid disruption would likewise breed confusion without a persuasive explanation.

There is only one answer: The Constitutional Court must approach these questions with at least the urgency it brought to presidential impeachment. Its enhanced standing carries greater responsibility. It should take the statutory 180-day adjudication period seriously. Justice delayed is justice denied.









“위헌” 커질수록 확연한 헌재 실종

고정애 중앙SUNDAY 국장

“보수도 진보도 법조인 10인 한목소리, 조작기소 특검법, ‘위헌 허들’ 넘기 어렵다.” 며칠 전 한 주간지의 주장이다. 열 명이 다 위헌이라고 한 건 아니지만 ‘조작기소’ 특검법에 문제가 있다는 데는 동의했다. 꼬리표만 봐도 발언을 예상할 수 있는, 진영 논리가 지배하는 지식인 사회에서 이례적인 현상이다.

그만큼 특검법엔 명백한 의심과 이에 못지않은 잘못이 있다. ‘모든 국민이 법 앞에 평등하다’(헌법 제11조)지만 특정인이 더 평등하다는 게 전자의 문제라면, 검사의 수사권 완전 박탈로 위헌 논란이 있는 현행 형사사법 체계와도 충돌해 더한 논란을 낳게 설계됐다는 게 후자의 문제다. 즉 이재명 대통령의 공소 취소를 염두에 둔 듯, 이 대통령 사건을 주로 대상으로 하는데 사실상 이 대통령이 특검을 고를 수 있게 했고, 검찰의 수사·기소권을 분리하는 데 목숨을 걸던 여당이 특검엔 수사·기소권을 모두 줬다는 점 등이다.

그 결과 “형사절차가 장난인가”(금태섭)란 근원적 질문을 던지게 됐다. 검사가 공소청에선 수사를 할 수 없지만, 특검에선 할 수 있기 때문이다. ‘연어 술파티’로 진술을 회유했다(1심은 아니라고 봤다)고 수사하겠다는 특검이 형량으로 진술을 회유할 수 있게 된 건 또 어떤가(플리바게닝). 회유 능력으로 치자면 연어 술파티보다 감형 아닌가.

이들 논쟁을 되풀이하려는 건 아니다. 위헌 주장과 소송은 쌓여가는데, 정작 헌법재판소의 존재감은 느껴지지 않는다는 걸 말하려는 것이다.

아예 없었다곤 할 수 없다. 지난달 중순, 검찰에서 수사 중 형사소송법 개정으로 경찰로 수사 주체가 바뀐 피의자가 적법 절차와 공정한 재판을 받을 권리 침해를 주장하며 낸 헌법소원을 각하했다. 수사권 배분은 검사와 사법경찰관 사이의 내부적 사건 처리 규정에 불과하다는 이유였다. 헌재 관계자는 “단순히 감정적 측면이 아니라 구체적인 헌법상 기본권 침해가 드러나야 한다”고 말했다. 이미 검찰청 폐지에 따른 혼란이 불거지던 때다. 한 판사가 전문지에 “국민의 기본권을 두텁게 보호하겠다며 법원의 재판에 대한 헌법소원을 환영하던 헌재마저 정작 국민들이 범죄의 위험에 노출되고 범죄 피해가 구제될 길이 막힌 것에는 감정의 문제라고 눈을 감았다”(모성준)고 썼던데, 동의한다.

2023년 헌재가 수사권 조정을 판단했다고 말하는 이도 있는데, 6대 범죄 수사권이 남아 있을 때였다. 당시 헌재는 5대4로 “구체적인 수사권 배분은 입법사항”이라고 했다. 지금은 직접수사는 물론 보완수사도 없앴다. 나아가 누군가는 기소를 없애주는데, 일반인들은 수사기관이 할 일을 직접 해야 하는 데까지 갔다. 이게 기본권 침해가 아니면 무엇이란 말인가.

정작 헌재의 움직임은 크지 않다. “진행 상황이 없다.” 지난달 국회를 상대로 “검사의 수사권 완전 박탈은 헌법상 검사의 권한을 침해한다”며 권한쟁의심판(2026헌라8)과 함께 효력정지 가처분신청을 한 오세현 검사의 전언이다. 구두변론을 해야 하는 권한쟁의인데도 그랬다. 헌재 사이트엔 ‘심리 중’이라고 돼 있다.

법원 사정에 밝은 변호사는 이렇게 설명했다. “재판소원도 쌓이고 전체적으로 사건 처리는 안 되고, 재판관들이 골라서 하고 싶은 것만 한다. 형사소송법은 합의가 잘 안되고 누가 주도도 못 한다. 그런 건 방치한다.” 헌법연구관 출신 황도수 변호사도 “기본적으로 2, 3년은 끌게 가고 있다”고 했다.

이 추세대로면 설령 헌재가 위헌 판단을 하더라도 한참 뒤일 텐데 제도를 되돌리는 데 따른 혼란이 클 수밖에 없다. 이미 네 건 중 한 건은 2년 넘게 걸린다. 혼란을 우려해 제도를 유지하기로 하더라도 국민을 설득하지 못하면 그 역시 혼란이다. 그렇다면 방법은 하나다. 헌재가 대통령 탄핵심판 이상으로 이 건에도 열의를 보이는 것이다. 헌재의 위상이 올라간 만큼 책임도 커졌다. 심판 기한(180일)을 강하게 의식해야 한다. 지연된 정의는 정의가 아니다.