A worker patrols on a smart technology-powered spinning production line at a textile enterprise in Yudu County, east China's Jiangxi Province, Nov. 17, 2026. Yudu County has pressed ahead with the digital transformation of its manufacturing sector over the recent years, deploying next-generation information technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence and the Internet of Things. It has also upgraded spinning and garment-making production lines with smart technologies to inject new impetus into the high-quality development of its textile and apparel industry. XINHUA/YONHAP

The country's ascent in mass production is reshaping global politics and exposes Korea’s need for long-term industrial and governance reform.

Cho Yoon-je

The author is a special appointment professor at the Graduate School of Economics at Yonsei University.





Karl Marx argued that economics forms the foundation of politics. Today's global upheaval recalls his insight from more than 170 years ago. Neither U.S. President Donald Trump nor U.S. unilateralism is fundamentally transforming the international order. The driving force is China's manufacturing ascent.

China's share of global manufacturing value added surged from 2.8 percent in 1990 to 32 percent in 2024, exceeding the combined shares of the United States at 15 percent, Japan at 6.3 percent, Germany at 4.6 percent and Korea at 3.3 percent. Economic history offers no precedent for such a rapid shift in manufacturing power.

Britain's Industrial Revolution made it the world's factory, underpinning its leadership in free trade and maritime affairs. The industrial dominance of the United States established the foundations of the dollar-centered financial system and postwar liberal order. China's manufacturing expansion is now undermining those foundations.

Cheap Chinese products benefit consumers, but factories have closed and industrial cities have declined. Studies estimate that Chinese competition eliminated 1.5 million to 2 million manufacturing jobs in the United States between 2000 and 2007, contributing to family breakdown and increased drug-related deaths. As the Rust Belt deteriorated, political support for globalization eroded. Trump's rise, protectionism and polarization reflect these economic and social fractures.

Europe now faces similar pressures. A February report by France's High Commission for Strategy and Planning warned that Chinese products match or surpass European quality while costing 30 to 40 percent less to manufacture. It estimated that up to 55 percent of European Union manufacturing output, including roughly 70 percent in Germany, faces competition that may prove unsustainable.

China is no longer merely a low-cost factory. Morgan Stanley's September report, "China's Next Industrial Revolution," predicted a transition from "Made in China" to "Made by China": exporting not only products but factory designs, equipment, AI-powered operating systems and supply-chain management.

Industrial decline extends beyond factory gates. Employment and tax revenues shrink, weakening welfare and education budgets while intensifying regional inequality and disputes over immigration and redistribution. China's rise cannot explain every European protest or nationalist movement. Nevertheless, industrial erosion undermines political coalitions supporting openness and integration. Industrial crises become political crises and ultimately national crises.

Europe's predicament could become Korea's tomorrow. A semiconductor boom temporarily conceals mounting vulnerabilities. Petrochemicals and steel face longstanding Chinese pressure, batteries confront threats in both price and technology and shipbuilding faces China's enormous capacity. Semiconductors cannot escape Chinese competition indefinitely. U.S. restrictions merely buy time for certain strategic industries.

China combines financing, industrial land, energy, research, talent development and supply chains through coordinated national policies. The French report warns that defensive trade measures alone cannot counter this structural challenge. Competition now extends beyond individual companies to entire national systems.

Korea must therefore reform not merely industrial policy but its system of governance. Incentives directing talent and capital must change, while labor markets, education and regulations become more flexible. Workers and communities harmed by industrial restructuring need effective retraining and social protection. Competitiveness and social cohesion are complementary goals, not competing alternatives.

More fundamentally, Korea must reconsider its governing timetable. A single five-year presidential term, accompanied by shifting policies and appointments whenever administrations change, cannot adequately address industrial and technological competition unfolding over decades.

China is implementing its 15th Five-Year Plan this year. Korea needs institutions ensuring strategic continuity, a public sector accountable for expertise and performance and long-term national priorities commanding agreement across administrations.

Without such changes, Korea risks becoming a passive casualty of the global industrial transformation. Innovation cannot wait until the consequences of industrial decline become irreversible. Unfortunately, discussions of constitutional revision aimed at reforming national governance have failed to gain momentum.

The stakes extend well beyond manufacturing statistics. Industrial capacity supports employment, public finances and ultimately the political stability needed to sustain an open society. Losing that foundation would weaken Korea's ability to shape its own future.

A lasting response requires political leaders to look beyond electoral cycles and establish policies capable of surviving changes in government. Industrial transformation demands sustained investment, institutional flexibility and public confidence that its benefits and burdens will be shared fairly.

The question is whether Korea can build such a national consensus before competitive pressures become overwhelming. Reforming governance is no longer a distant constitutional debate but an essential part of preserving economic strength and social stability.









중국 제조업이 세계 질서를 바꾼다

조윤제 연세대 경제대학원 특임교수

카를 마르크스는 경제가 정치의 토대를 형성한다고 했다. 오늘날 세계 변화를 보며 그의 170여 년 전 통찰을 떠올리게 된다. 21세기 들어 국제질서를 근본적으로 뒤흔들고 있는 것은 트럼프도, 미국의 일방주의도 아니다. 중국 제조업의 부상이다. 1990년 세계제조업 부가가치의 2.8%에 불과했던 중국의 비중은 2024년 32%로 급등했다. 미국(15%), 일본(6.3%), 독일(4.6%), 한국(3.3%)을 모두 합친 것보다 크다. 세계경제사에서 이처럼 급격히 제조업의 중심이 이동한 사례는 없었다.

영국의 산업혁명은 19세기 영국을 세계의 공장으로 만들었고, 이를 토대로 영국은 자유무역과 해양질서를 주도했다. 20세기 미국의 산업적 우위는 달러 중심의 국제금융 질서와 전후 자유주의 국제질서의 토대가 되었다. 21세기 중국의 제조업 부상은 바로 이 토대를 부수고 있다. 값싼 중국산 제품은 세계 소비자들에게 혜택을 주나 그 이면에서 수많은 공장이 문을 닫고 산업도시가 쇠락했다. 중국발 경쟁으로 2000~2007년 미국 제조업 일자리 약 150만~200만 개가 사라졌으며 일자리를 잃은 노동자들의 가정이 해체되고 약물 관련 사망률이 증가했다는 연구결과가 있다. 미국의 러스트벨트가 부식되는 동안 자유무역과 세계화를 지지해 온 정치적 기반도 함께 허물어졌다. 트럼프의 등장과 미국 우선주의, 보호무역주의, 정치적 양극화는 이러한 경제·사회적 균열의 산물이다.

이제 유럽이 비슷한 도전에 직면하고 있다. 올해 2월 프랑스 고등전략계획위원회가 발표한 보고서 ‘중국의 압도적 공세:유럽 산업기반에 대한 구조적 위협’은 중국 제품이 이제 품질에서도 유럽제품과 대등하거나 앞서면서 생산비용은 30~40% 낮아 유럽연합 제조업 생산의 최대 55%, 독일은 약 70%가 감당하기 어려운 중국과의 경쟁에 노출되고 있다고 분석했다. 중국은 더 이상 세계의 값싼 공장이 아니라 기술과 품질, 가격을 함께 갖춘 무서운 경쟁자가 되었다. 지난 9월 투자은행 모건스탠리는 ‘중국의 다음 산업혁명(China’s Next Industrial Revolution)’이라는 보고서에서 중국이 더 이상 ‘Made in China’ 제품만 수출하는 나라가 아니라, ‘Made by China’의 시대를 열어갈 것으로 전망했다. 전자가 중국 공장에서 만든 제품을 세계에 수출하는 것이라면, 후자는 공장의 설계와 작동, 인공지능을 활용한 공장운영시스템, 생산설비와 공급망 관리체계까지 수출하는 나라로 진화하는 것이다.

한 국가의 산업경쟁력 약화는 공장 안에서 끝나지 않는다. 고용과 세수가 줄고, 복지와 교육에 쓸 재정적 여력이 위축되며 지역 간 격차와 이민·분배를 둘러싼 갈등을 증폭시킨다. 유럽에서 확산되는 시위와 극우·민족주의 정치를 모두 중국 탓으로 돌릴 수는 없다. 그러나 산업적 기반의 침식이 개방과 통합을 지지하던 정치적 연대를 잠식하는 중요한 요인임은 분명하다. 산업의 쇠퇴는 결국 정치의 위기가 되고, 정치의 위기는 다시 국가의 위기가 된다. 오늘 유럽이 겪는 도전은 내일 한국의 현실일 수 있다. 지금 반도체 초호황으로 잠시 가려져 있을 뿐이다. 석유화학과 철강은 중국의 생산능력과 가격에 심각한 압박을 받은 지 오래고, 배터리는 가격과 기술 양면에서 위협받고 있다. 조선에서도 중국은 막대한 건조능력과 가격경쟁력을 가지고 있다. 반도체 역시 중국의 추격에서 예외일 수 없다. 미국의 대중견제가 일부 전략산업의 시간을 벌어주고 있을 뿐이다.

중국은 금융·산업용지·에너지·연구개발·인재양성·공급망을 국가적 차원에서 결합해 경쟁력을 구축하고 있다. 프랑스 보고서는 사후적 산업 보호조치만으로 이러한 중국의 구조적 공세에 대응하기 어려움을 지적하고 있다. 21세기 중국이 세계를 상대로 벌이는 경쟁의 성격은 개별기업 간 경쟁을 넘어 국가시스템 간 경쟁이다. 지금 한국이 바꾸어야 할 것은 단순히 산업정책이 아니라 국가를 운영하는 방식이다. 인재와 자본이 흐르는 사회적 보상체계를 바꾸고 노동·교육·규제체계는 유연해져야 한다. 동시에 산업전환의 피해를 보는 노동자와 지역에는 실효성 있는 재교육과 사회안전망을 제공해야 한다. 경쟁력을 높이는 개혁과 사회적 통합은 양자택일이 아니다.

더 근본적으로는 국가운영의 시간표가 바뀌어야 한다. 5년 단임 대통령과 정권교체 때마다 흔들리는 정책·인사 체계로는 10년, 20년을 내다보는 산업·기술 경쟁에 대응하기 어렵다. 중국은 올해에 제15차 5개년 계획을 시행하고 있다. 우리에게 국가전략의 지속성을 보장하는 제도, 전문성과 성과에 책임지는 공공부문, 정권을 넘어 합의할 수 있는 장기 국가전략이 필요하다. 한국이 이 대전환기의 수동적 패배자가 되지 않으려면 더 이상 혁신의 때를 놓쳐서는 안 된다. 어떤 이유에서건 국가지배구조 개편을 위한 개헌논의가 지금 동력을 얻지 못하고 있는 것은 아쉬운 일이다.