The Cheonghae Unit's 48th contingent aboard the destroyer Wang Geon departs from Busan Naval Operations Base in May. The Defense Ministry announced on Nov. 5 that it would submit a revised motion to the National Assembly to extend the deployment of the Cheonghae Unit, expanding its operational area to waters south of Oman and dispatching additional assets, including P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft. Deployed to the Gulf of Aden since 2009, the Cheonghae Unit is a Korean naval contingent tasked with counterpiracy operations, escorting vessels and ensuring safe navigation. YONHAP

Expanding the Navy unit’s reach supports shipping security and U.S. cooperation, but requires safeguards against risks involving Iran and domestic defense readiness.

The government has decided to expand the operational area of the Navy's Cheonghae Unit beyond the Gulf of Aden to waters south of Oman, approximately 650 kilometers (400 miles) in a straight line from the Strait of Hormuz. It will also deploy P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) personnel and unmanned mine countermeasure equipment. The decision represents a compromise intended to partially accommodate Washington's request for military support while avoiding direct confrontation with Iran. It should demonstrate Korea's commitment to protecting international shipping routes and fulfilling its responsibilities.

The Strait of Hormuz is vital to Korea's energy security, carrying more than 70 percent of its crude oil shipments. With maritime threats becoming increasingly tangible, including recent attacks on Korean vessels, sharing responsibility for freedom of navigation serves Korea's national interests. The decision doubles the Cheonghae Unit's operational range. Particularly significant is the advance deployment of EOD personnel and unmanned mine clearance equipment, which could enable Korea to help remove mines and restore shipping lanes during emergencies.

Nevertheless, the deployment presents serious limitations and dilemmas. By excluding the Strait of Hormuz itself and the Gulf of Oman from the operational area to avoid clashes with Iran, the government has left Korean vessels passing through the strait without direct naval escorts. Protecting those ships while avoiding confrontation with Tehran remains a difficult challenge.

The government must establish clear operational guidelines to prevent unnecessary friction with Iran while developing independent measures to protect Korean shipping. It must also carefully prepare alternative military arrangements to ensure that deploying P-8A aircraft does not undermine surveillance, reconnaissance or antisubmarine operations at home. These aircraft are essential assets for monitoring North Korean submarines and other maritime threats.

The deployment could also help rebuild confidence in security cooperation between Korea and the United States, which have differed over intelligence sharing concerning North Korea and the transfer of wartime operational control. Protecting international shipping lanes offers a shared interest through which the allies can strengthen cooperation.

The government must transparently explain the expanded mission and measures to protect deployed personnel to the National Assembly and seek its consent. Parliamentary scrutiny is essential given the potential risks to service members and the broader implications for national security.

Contributing to international maritime security is an important responsibility, particularly for a country heavily dependent on seaborne trade and imported energy. Yet that contribution must remain consistent with Korea's own security requirements and national interests. The government must follow its deployment decision with carefully calibrated diplomacy, operational planning and contingency preparations to ensure that international commitments do not create vulnerabilities at home.









청해부대 호르무즈로, 국제사회 책임과 역할 다하는 계기로

정부가 해군 청해부대의 작전 구역을 기존 아덴만에서 호르무즈해협으로부터 직선거리로 약 650㎞ 떨어진 오만 남방 외해까지 확대하기로 했다. 해상초계기 P-8A와 폭발물처리반(EOD), 무인 소해(掃海)장비 등도 추가 파견한다. 미국의 파병 요구에 일정 부분 응하면서도 이란과의 직접적인 군사 충돌은 피하려는 절충안이다. 이번 조치가 국제 해상교통로의 안전을 지키고 한국의 책임 있는 역할을 보여주는 계기가 돼야 한다.

호르무즈해협은 우리 원유 수송량의 70% 이상이 지나는 에너지 안보의 요충지다. 최근 한국 선박이 공격받는 등 해상 위협이 현실화한 상황에서, 항행의 자유를 위해 국제사회와 책임을 나누는 것은 국익에도 부합한다. 이번 결정으로 청해부대의 작전 반경은 두 배로 늘어난다. 특히 EOD와 무인 소해장비를 선제 배치해 유사시 기뢰 제거와 항로 복구에 참여할 기반을 마련한 것은 미래지향적인 포석이다.

다만 이번 조치가 지닌 현실적 한계와 딜레마도 직시해야 한다. 이란과의 충돌을 피하기 위해 호르무즈해협 안쪽과 오만만을 작전 구역에서 제외하다 보니 해협 내부를 지나는 우리 선박을 직접 호송할 수 없는 약점을 안게 됐다. 이란과의 충돌을 피하면서 우리 선박의 안전을 확보해야 하는 쉽지 않은 과제가 남았다. 정부는 작전 가이드라인을 철저히 관리해 이란과의 불필요한 마찰을 피하면서 선박 안전을 확보할 독자적인 대응책을 마련해야 한다. 또한 이번에 파견이 결정된 해상초계기 P-8A는 북한 잠수함 등 해상 위협을 감시하는 우리 군의 핵심 전력이란 점에서 국내 감시·정찰과 대잠 작전에 차질이 없도록 대체 전력 운용 방안을 치밀하게 마련해야 한다.

이번 조치가 대북 정보 공유와 전시작전통제권 전환 등을 놓고 이견을 보여 온 한·미 안보 협력의 신뢰를 다지는 발판이 될 수 있기를 기대한다. 해상교통로 보호라는 공동의 이해를 바탕으로 동맹의 접점을 넓혀 가야 할 것이다. 정부는 국회에 임무 확대의 취지와 장병 안전 대책을 투명하게 설명하고 동의를 구해야 한다. 국제사회에 대한 기여가 자체 안보와 국익을 훼손하지 않도록 정부의 정교한 후속 대처를 촉구한다.



