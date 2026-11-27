Rep. Seo Young-kyo of the Democratic Party, chair of the National Assembly’s Legislation and Judiciary Committee, rebuts criticism of the special counsel bill on allegedly fabricated indictments during a press conference at the National Assembly on Nov. 8. YONHAP





The Democratic Party (DP) recommended former prosecutor Lee Im-seong while the Rebuilding Korea Party nominated former judge Lee Jeong-hun as candidates for special counsel to investigate allegations of fabricated indictments by prosecutors under the former Yoon Suk Yeol administration.

The People Power Party (PPP) declined to recommend a candidate in protest against the DP’s unilateral passage of the special counsel bill. President Lee Jae Myung can appoint either candidate. If he fails to do so by the deadline, the older candidate will automatically assume the position. Either way, the special counsel will be someone recommended by the governing bloc.

The DP and the Rebuilding Korea Party argue that both candidates will conduct an impartial investigation drawing on their extensive legal experience. However, six of the 12 cases subject to investigation involve President Lee. Regardless of the candidates’ qualifications, an investigation led by someone recommended by governing bloc parties and appointed by the president inevitably raises questions about impartiality.

A special counsel is an exceptional mechanism designed for situations in which investigative authorities may hesitate to investigate those currently in power. Having parties that share the president’s political fortunes recommend candidates and the president, himself involved in the cases, make the appointment violates the principle of avoiding conflicts of interest.

The public will inevitably perceive such candidates as sympathetic to, or at least not opposed to, the governing bloc’s political position. That alone raises doubts about impartiality. Even if the special counsel strictly follows the law, doubts surrounding the investigation from its inception will make any conclusion difficult to accept. Findings favorable to President Lee would invite criticism that the investigation served the administration’s interests.

For these reasons, governing parties have often been excluded from recommending special counsel candidates in cases involving presidents or senior administration officials. In the influence-peddling scandal under former President Park Geun-hye, the opposition DP and People’s Party jointly recommended two candidates, excluding the governing Saenuri Party. Candidates for the special counsel investigating the 2018 Druking online comment manipulation scandal were likewise recommended by opposition parties without the participation of the then-governing DP.

The governing bloc is now disregarding a precedent it once championed. It may argue that circumstances differ because the investigation concerns alleged prosecutorial abuse rather than President Lee himself. Yet suspicions persist that its findings could be used to justify withdrawing indictments in cases involving the president. Never under previous administrations has a special counsel faced such fundamental doubts about impartiality even before beginning its investigation.





여권 추천해 대통령이 임명하는 특검, 공정한 수사 가능한가

윤석열 정부 당시 검찰의 조작기소 의혹을 수사할 특별검사 후보로 더불어민주당이 검사 출신 이임성 변호사를, 조국혁신당이 판사 출신 이정훈 변호사를 추천했다. 국민의힘은 민주당의 일방적인 조작기소 특검법 처리에 반발해 후보자를 추천하지 않았다. 이재명 대통령이 두 후보 중에서 임명할 수 있다. 시한 내 임명하지 않으면 연장자가 맡게 된다. 결국 범여권 정당의 추천 후보가 특검으로 활동하게 되는 것이다.

민주당과 조국혁신당 측은 두 후보가 두터운 법조 경력을 바탕으로 공정하게 수사할 것이라고 주장한다. 그러나 이번 특검의 수사 대상 12개 중 6개가 이 대통령 관련 사건이다. 아무리 뛰어난 경력을 가졌다 하더라도 여권 정당이 추천하고 대통령이 임명하는 구조에서 진행되는 특검에 대해선 공정성 시비가 일 수밖에 없다. 특검은 수사기관 등이 살아 있는 권력의 눈치를 보며 제대로 수사하지 못할 것 같아 도입하는 예외적인 장치다. 그런데 사건 당사자인 대통령과 정치적 운명을 같이하는 여권이 후보를 추천하고 대통령이 임명하는 것은 이해충돌 금지의 원칙에 반한다.

국민이 보기에 여권이 추천한 후보는 집권 세력의 정치적 입장에 우호적이거나 적어도 반대 입장을 갖고 있지는 않을 것으로 여겨질 수 있다. 이 자체가 공정한 수사에 대한 의구심을 낳는다. 설령 임명된 특검이 법과 원칙에 따라 수사를 진행하는 경우에도 출범 때부터 공정성 시비가 일면 어떤 결론이 나오더라도 다수의 동의를 얻기 어렵다. 만일 이 대통령에게 유리한 결론이라도 나온다면 “정권 입맛에 맞춘 수사였다”는 비판이 나오게 될 것이다.

이런 이유로 과거에는 대통령 등 집권 핵심 관련 특검의 후보 추천 때 여당을 제외한 경우가 많았었다. 박근혜 정부 국정농단 특검 후보는 여당인 새누리당을 빼고 야당인 민주당과 국민의당이 합의해 2명을 추천했다. 드루킹 댓글 조작 사건 특검에서도 여당인 민주당은 빠지고 대한변협의 추천 후 야당 간 합의로 후보가 추천됐다. 그런데 이번에는 자신들이 주장했던 관행마저 어기고 있다. 여권은 이번 특검의 조사 대상이 이 대통령이 아니라 검찰의 권한 남용 의혹이므로 사정이 다르다고 주장할지 모르겠다. 하지만 특검 결과를 이 대통령 관련 사건의 공소취소 명분으로 삼을 것이란 의구심은 사라지지 않는다. 이처럼 출범부터 공정성에 대한 의심을 받는 특검은 역대 정부에서 보지 못한 일이다.