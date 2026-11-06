Yang Kyung-soo, chairman of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), and other union members chant slogans during a press conference outside the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul, on Oct. 14, calling for labor rights protections, measures to address inequality and stronger public services in legislation on megaprojects and special economic zones. The KCTU urged the government to withdraw proposed labor exemptions, including exceptions to the 52-hour workweek and expanded use of dispatched and fixed-term workers. NEWS1

An opinion writer argues that Korea must rethink uniform labor rules as AI reshapes work, creativity and economic competitiveness.





Yeom Jae-ho

The author is the president of Taejae University.



Former Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong and the central bank's research team recently attracted attention by proposing a Korean version of the "white-collar exemption" at a Seoul National University forum. Their research highlighted the limitations of labor regulations designed for a manufacturing economy. Labor unions have strongly opposed a government proposal to relax the 52-hour workweek for research and development personnel in a planned semiconductor cluster in the Honam region. But should the government impose identical working-hour restrictions on every occupation?

Visitors to Chinese technology companies report seeing researchers sleeping on makeshift beds in laboratories, reflecting intense competition. China's technology-driven industrialization is advancing rapidly. In Korea, meanwhile, strict enforcement of the 52-hour limit reportedly forces major companies to shut down computers at 6 p.m. Some researchers consequently spend their evenings treating younger university colleagues to dinner.

Must everyone follow labor rules originally designed to protect blue-collar workers? Should the state regulate not only the right to work but also the obligation to stop working, regardless of individual preferences? Is restricting people's freedom to devote additional time to creative work or higher earnings justified?

Before industrialization, people worked primarily to sustain themselves and their families. They farmed, made clothing and built homes. Work was inseparable from everyday life.

Twentieth-century mass production transformed that relationship. People entered factories and offices, exchanging labor disconnected from their personal lives for wages. Karl Marx described this phenomenon as alienation. Governments introduced labor laws to prevent employer abuses, while workers organized unions to defend their interests.

Charlie Chaplin's silent film "Modern Times" (1936) depicted the dehumanizing effects of repetitive factory work. Protective labor institutions emerged in response, eventually extending from industrial workers to office employees and professionals. Even university professors now establish unions to protect their rights as workers.

But can institutions designed for the 20th century remain appropriate in the age of AI?

Three decades ago, Jeremy Rifkin anticipated the displacement of human labor by tireless machines in "The End of Work" (1995). Today, robots can operate production lines around the clock while AI increasingly automates administrative tasks. Humanity may gradually shift from homo faber, the working and toolmaking human, toward homo ludens, the playing human.

For thousands of years, survival required labor. AI could eventually free people from that necessity. Greater productivity might even enable governments to provide universal basic income sufficient for essential living expenses. Such developments would fundamentally transform the legal and social arrangements governing work and income that emerged under industrial capitalism.

Oxford University economist Daniel Susskind similarly argues in "A World Without Work" (2020) that employment may no longer define human identity or guarantee prosperity. People will increasingly need to establish identities through meaning and purpose rather than economic roles.

AI is particularly suited to replacing routine tasks. Human creativity, by contrast, requires diversity, flexibility and autonomy. Imposing manufacturing-era working-hour restrictions on creative professionals risks weakening innovation and industrial competitiveness.

Last year, Korea's effective employment rate among university graduates was just 53.8 percent. The conventional model of securing corporate employment and earning wages through routine work may prove to have been a distinctive feature of the 20th century rather than a permanent social arrangement.

New ways of living and working are emerging. As young people struggle to find meaningful employment, Korea must develop institutions suited to an AI-driven society rather than merely preserving existing labor structures.

Europe offers a warning. Political leaders trapped in outdated ideological disputes and populism have postponed labor and pension reforms, contributing to social unrest and radical protests among younger generations. Korea could face similar turmoil unless it undertakes fundamental changes.

The central question is whether government should continue treating every citizen as an industrial worker subject to uniform regulations. Protecting workers remains essential, but protection must evolve alongside technology and changing patterns of employment. A system designed to prevent exploitation should not automatically constrain every form of professional activity.

Korea must reconsider the assumption that working longer necessarily means exploitation, just as it must recognize that autonomy requires safeguards against coercion. The challenge is to protect genuine choice while allowing innovation.

Reforming that outdated mindset is the first step toward preparing society for an era when work itself may no longer occupy the center of human life.









우리 모두는 블루칼라 노동자인가?

염재호 태재대학교 총장

이창용 전 한국은행 총재와 한은 연구팀이 서울대 국가미래전략원 포럼에서 “한국형 화이트칼라 예외(White Collar Exemption)”를 주장해 화제가 되었다. 과거 제조업 중심의 산업구조에서 만들어진 노동시스템의 한계를 극복해야 한다는 연구결과이다. 호남권 반도체 클러스터 조성계획에서 메가특구 특별법을 통해 연구개발직에 대해 주 52시간제를 완화하겠다는 정부안에 노동계는 극렬히 반발한다. 그렇다면 국가가 주 52시간 상한제를 모든 근로활동에 일률적으로 규제하는 게 적절한가?

최근 중국기업들을 둘러보고 온 사람들은 중국의 첨단기술개발 기업에서 연구원들이 야간 간이침대를 놓고 일하는 것을 보고 심각한 위기감을 갖게 되었다고 전한다. 치열한 경쟁과 기술추격형 산업화모델이 사회주의국가 중국에서 더욱 두드러지게 나타나고 있다. 반면 우리는 주 52시간제가 엄격히 적용되면서 대기업들은 저녁 6시가 되면 소등을 하고 강제로 컴퓨터를 셧다운시킨다. 대기업 연구원들이 저녁에 시간이 남아 대학 실험실 후배들에게 밥 사주러 오는 일을 흔하게 볼 수 있다고 한다.

우리 모두는 블루칼라 노동자들을 위해 만들어진 노동규율에 구속되어야 하는가? 국가는 국민들이 일할 수 있는 권리뿐 아니라 일하지 않을 의무까지도 일률적으로 규제해야 하는가? 더 많은 소득을 얻고 더 창의적인 생산을 위해 시간을 투여하는 것을 개인의 자유의지에 관계없이 규율하는 것이 국가의 타당한 권리행사인가?

인류는 20세기 대량생산체제를 맞아 개인의 삶과 관계없는 노동 생산현장에 내몰렸다. 산업화시대 이전에 사람들은 자신과 가족의 삶을 위해 일을 했다. 손수 농사를 짓고, 옷을 만들고, 집을 지어 살았다. 노동은 바로 삶의 일부였다.

하지만 대량생산 산업화시대가 되면서 사람들은 공장과 회사에 나가 자신의 삶과 상관없는 노동을 제공하고 그 대가로 임금을 받는 생활양식을 받아들이게 되었다. 맑스(Karl Marx)가 이야기하는 노동의 소외현상이 나타난 것이다. 이 과정에서 국가는 노동법을 통해 고용주의 피고용인에 대한 부당행위를 막고, 노동자들은 노동조합을 만들어 자신들의 권익을 지켰다.

찰리 채플린 영화 ‘모던 타임스’에 나오는 단순반복적이고 기계적인 노동은 인간의 삶을 황폐하게 만들었기 때문에 생산직 노동자의 권익을 보호하는 다양한 제도가 만들어졌다. 이것이 나중에 사무직 노동자들에게도 적용됐고, 전문직에도 확산되었다. 심지어 대학교수들까지도 교수노조를 결성하여 노동자로서 자신들의 권익을 보호하려고 한다.

이런 20세기 사회시스템이 과연 21세기 AI시대에도 유효할까? 삼십 년 전 제러미 리프킨은 ‘노동의 종말’을 예고했다. AI와 피지컬AI인 로봇의 도래를 예견한 듯 피곤을 모르는 기계들이 인간의 노동을 빼앗아 가게 된다고 했다. 생산라인에서 로봇이 24시간 쉬지 않고 일을 하고, AI가 사무업무를 자동화하여 담당하게 되면 인간은 수고하고 공작하는 호모 파베르(homo faber)에서 놀이하는 호모 루덴스(homo ludens)로 바뀌게 된다. 수천 년간 생존을 위해 노동을 할 수밖에 없었던 인간이 노동으로부터 해방되는 순간을 AI시대에 맞게 될 것이다. AI로 생산력이 증대되면 국가는 국민 모두에게 최소한의 기본 생계를 위한 보편기본소득을 제공할 수도 있게 된다. 그러면 20세기 대량생산체제의 제조업 노동시스템에 기반을 둔 노동과 소득에 대한 사회질서와 법체계는 대변혁을 맞게 될 것이다.

옥스퍼드대학 경제학자 대니얼 서스킨드는 『노동의 시대는 끝났다』에서 노동을 통해 삶을 규정하고 경제적 풍요를 얻던 시대는 끝났다고 한다. 이제 경제적 정체성이 아니라 삶의 본질적 의미를 찾아 개인의 정체성을 확립해야 할 시기가 오고 있다. AI가 인간을 대체하는 노동은 단순작업에 불과하다. AI가 못하는 창의적 작업은 다양성과 유연성과 자율성을 필요로 한다. 그런데 이마저 제조업기반 노동시스템인 52시간 틀에 가두어두면 인간의 창의성은 상실되고 산업경쟁력은 힘을 잃을 것이다.

지난해 우리나라 대학졸업생들의 순수 취업률은 53.8%에 불과하다. 기업에 취업하여 노동으로 임금을 받고 사는 삶의 양식은 20세기에 국한된 매우 특이한 사회시스템이었는지 모른다. 이제 취업이 아니라 새로운 삶의 양식이 등장하게 될 것이다. 청년들이 할 일을 찾지 못해 방황할 때 AI시대에 걸맞은 새로운 사회시스템을 만들어내지 않으면 안된다. 지금 유럽에서는 정치지도자들이 20세기식 정치이념과 포퓰리즘의 늪에서 못 벗어나 노동개혁과 연금개혁 등 사회 혁신을 미루다가 청년들의 과격시위로 대혼란에 빠져 있다. 20세기 기존 시스템을 과감히 개혁하지 못하면 우리도 곧 맞게 될 대혼란이다. 이제 국가가 국민 모두를 블루칼라 노동자로 여겨 20세기 방식으로 우리의 삶과 일을 촘촘히 규제하려는 발상부터 개혁해야 할 것이다.



