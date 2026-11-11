Mokpo National University students hold signs outside the Gwangju office of the Jeonnam-Gwangju Special Metropolitan Government on Sept. 14 protesting the selection process for a new national medical school after their university was passed over. The regional government selected Sunchon National University as its candidate for a new national medical school on Aug. 30 and recommended it to the Education Ministry. YONHAP

Korea's plan to revive regional medical care by launching three new medical schools is short on faculty, hospitals and doctors.







Shin Sung-sik

The author is a welfare specialist reporter at the JoongAng Ilbo.







The recent controversy over a police search of Ajou University Hospital's pediatric emergency center reflects the troubled state of pediatric medicine in Korea. Protecting pediatricians, increasingly scarce specialists essential to the health care system, has become an urgent priority. Even if the dispute ends satisfactorily, the trend of doctors avoiding pediatrics while favoring dermatology is unlikely to reverse. The incident may quietly make matters worse.

Regional health care, neglected for more than two decades, has also become a government priority. Few remember that its pioneers were Hyundai founder Chung Ju-yung and Daewoo founder Kim Woo-choong. Chung established the Asan Foundation in 1977, followed by Kim's Daewoo Foundation in 1978. They built hospitals in underserved communities, including Jeongeup, Boseong, Boryeong, Yeongdeok, Hongcheon, Gangneung, Sinan, Jindo, Wando and Muju.

At a time when many Koreans struggled to make ends meet and relied on antibiotics rather than proper treatment, these businesspeople helped provide medical services where the government could not. Yet regional health care has since deteriorated, becoming a major public concern.

The government has decided to establish national medical schools at Sunchon National University and Gyeongguk National University, along with a national graduate medical school in Namwon, North Jeolla. Around 2030, they are expected to admit 60, 40 and 100 students, respectively.

At one point, 11 local governments sought national medical schools. Such projects became popular political pledges, perhaps because they offered visible achievements. President Lee Jae Myung, former President Yoon Suk Yeol and lawmaker Han Dong-hoon all made such promises.

The argument for establishing medical schools begins with eliminating gaps in health care. Residents should be able to receive treatment for most illnesses without leaving their communities. But that requires competent doctors and well-equipped hospitals.

For medical schools to deliver those outcomes, they need qualified faculty, educational facilities and teaching hospitals. Government investment can provide buildings and equipment. Recruiting professors and operating hospitals are considerably harder.

Under medical school accreditation standards, each institution needs at least 110 faculty members, including 25 in basic medical sciences and 85 in clinical medicine. The three schools would therefore require at least 330 professors around the same time, alongside affiliated hospitals with 500 or more beds.

Existing medical schools already struggle with faculty departures and shortages of basic science professors. Recruiting scientists to fill some positions offers only a partial solution. Teaching hospitals also need sufficient patients to sustain operations and train students and residents. Yet regional populations are declining.

This year, the National Firefighters Hospital in Eumseong, North Chungcheong, and the Korea Workers' Compensation and Welfare Service hospital in Ulsan opened without recruiting enough doctors. If new teaching hospitals encounter similar shortages, medical education will suffer. Their arrival could also undermine private hospitals already struggling in those regions.

These concerns explain why successive governments hesitated for more than a decade. When officials are asked why new schools are necessary despite the problems, some respond, “You already know why.” They understand the obstacles but face political pressure.

History offers warnings. Numerous small medical schools opened during the 1990s. Kwandong University's medical school in Gangneung spent roughly two decades searching for a stable teaching hospital, prompting student protests. It stabilized after its transfer to the Catholic Diocese of Incheon in 2014. Seonam University's medical school closed in 2018 amid educational deficiencies and foundation corruption.

There is no guarantee the proposed schools will avoid similar difficulties. Nor is there assurance that graduates will practice locally. A senior government official acknowledged that retaining them would require arrangements resembling the regional doctor system, which would be difficult to implement. Many could ultimately move to major cities.

Rather than establish new institutions, why not strengthen existing medical schools at Chonnam National, Chosun, Kyungpook National, Yeungnam, Keimyung and Daegu Catholic universities to train doctors for regional practice?

What residents need is doctors and hospitals. Chung Ju-yung built hospitals to help society's most disadvantaged and neglected people. The proposed schools face formidable obstacles, yet political considerations increasingly overshadow medical realities.

In 1994, Sinan residents erected a monument honoring Kim Woo-choong, expressing gratitude surpassing any decoration or monetary prize. Policymakers should ask whether establishing new medical schools is truly the only way to earn such appreciation.









의대 신설만이 답일까

신성식 복지전문기자

아주대 소아전문응급센터 압수수색이 문제가 된 건 소아청소년과의 암울한 현실 때문이다. 귀하디귀한 소아청소년과 의사, ‘필수의료 1호’를 보호하라-. 이게 특명처럼 돼 있다. 사태가 극적으로 마무리돼도 ‘소청과 기피, 피부과 선호’ 흐름이 늦춰지지 않을 것이다. 오히려 보이지 않게 악영향을 받을 게다.

지역의료도 20년 넘게 방치돼 오다 최근에야 특명 대상이 됐다. 모르는 이가 많을 테지만 지역의료의 선구자는 정주영 현대 명예회장과 김우중 대우 회장이다. 정 회장은 1977년 아산재단을, 김 회장은 이듬해 대우재단을 만들었다. 정 회장은 정읍·보성·보령·영덕·홍천·강릉 등지에, 김우중 회장은 신안·진도·완도·무주군에 병원을 세웠다.

먹고살기도 힘든 시기, 아파도 마이신(항생제의 과거 별칭) 먹고 버티던 시절에 기업인이 나라를 대신해 지역의료를 지켰다. 그렇게 시작한 지역의료가 망가져 국민의 걱정거리가 됐다. 정부가 이를 타개하려고 전남광주시 순천대와 경북 경국대에 국립 의과대학을 설립하기로 확정했다. 전북 남원에 국립의학전문대학원(의전원)도 들어선다. 2030년께 각각 60명, 40명, 100명의 의대생을 받는다. 국립의대 신설은 한때 11곳의 지자체가 요구한 적이 있다. 업적으로 내세우기 좋아서 그런지 정치권의 1순위 공약이었다. 이재명 대통령, 윤석열 전 대통령, 한동훈 의원 등이 약속할 정도였다.

의대 신설 논리의 출발점은 의료 서비스 공백 해소다. 웬만한 병 치료는 그 지역에서 끝내는 게 목표다. 유능한 의사, 좋은 병원이 있어야 가능한 일이다. 의대가 그 길을 열려면 교수·교육시설·교육병원 3박자가 맞아야 한다. 시설이야 정부가 투자하면 된다고 치자. 교수·병원은 차원이 다르다. 신설할 세 학교는 각각 기초의학 25명, 임상의학 85명 등 최소 110명의 교수를 확보해야 한다(의대인증평가원 기준). 비슷한 시기에 최소 330명이 필요하다는 뜻이다. 500병상 이상의 부속병원도 필수다. 지금도 교수들이 빠져나가고 기초의학 교수가 부족하다고 아우성이다. 일부를 과학자로 채운다지만 한계가 분명하다. 환자는 어떤가. 환자가 충분해야 부속병원이 돌아가고, 의대생·수련의사가 배울 수 있다. 그런데 인구는 줄어든다.

올해 충북 음성 국립소방병원, 근로복지공단 울산병원도 의사를 채우지 못한 채 개문발차했다. 의대 부속병원이 이런 상태가 되면 의사를 제대로 키울 수 없다. 부속병원이 생기면 안 그래도 힘든 지역의 민간병원이 더 어려워질 수 있다. 이런 것들 때문에 10년 넘게 의대 신설을 주저했다. 공무원 여럿에게 “왜 신설하냐”고 따지면 “에이, 다 알면서”라고 답한다. 누구보다 문제점을 잘 아는 이들인데도 정치 논리에 짓눌려 있다.

1990년대 미니 의대가 무더기로 생겼다. 강릉의 관동대 의대는 약 20년 교육협력병원을 찾아 헤맸고, 학생들이 수업 거부에 나서기도 했다. 2014년 천주교 인천교구로 넘어가면서 안정됐다. 서남대 의대는 부실 교육 논란과 재단 비리가 겹쳐 2018년 폐교했다. 이번 세 학교가 이런 전철을 밟지 않는다는 보장이 없다.

두 곳의 국립 의대 출신 의사가 지역에 근무할 것 같지도 않다. 모두 지역의사제 같은 제도로 뽑아야 지역에 남는데, 그게 쉽지 않다(정부 고위 관계자). 적지 않은 의사가 대도시로 향할 것이다. 의대를 새로 세우느니 전남대·조선대·경북대·영남대·계명대·대구가톨릭대 등 여건을 갖춘 의대에 더 투자해 지역 근무 의사를 양성하는 게 어떨까.

지역 주민이 기다리는 건 의사와 병원이다. 정주영 회장은 “가장 어려운, 소외된 이웃을 돕는다”는 취지로 병원을 세웠다. 신설 의대 앞에 장벽이 너무 많다. 의료는 의료의 논리로 풀어야 하는데 정치가 깊이 들어와 있다. 신안군 주민들은 1994년 송덕비를 세워 “세상의 그 어느 화려한 훈장이나 상금도 따라올 수 없는 훈훈한 인정을 담았다”고 김우중 회장을 기렸다. 지역의 칭송을 받을 길이 정말 의대 신설 뿐인지 곰곰이 따져볼 일이다.