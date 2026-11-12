A recording session for the audiobook adaptation of "Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint" (2018–20) takes place in western Seoul on Nov. 2. PARK SANG-MOON

11월 2일 서울 서부의 한 녹음실에서 웹소설 '전지적 독자 시점' (2018~20)의 오디오북 제작을 위한 녹음이 진행되고 있다. 박상문 기자





A 'human touch': Why the audiobook industry still seeks voice actors over AI

AI 시대에도 성우를 찾는 오디오북 업계… 사람의 목소리가 필요한 이유

Korea JoongAng Daily 10면

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026





AI-generated voices are now nearly indistinguishable from those of real people and can even faithfully reproduce regional accents.

indistinguishable: 구분이 안 되는, 분명하지 않은

faithfully: 충실히, 정확하게

regional accents: 지역별 억양, 사투리

AI가 생성한 목소리는 이제 실제 사람의 목소리와 구별하기 어려울 정도이며, 지역별 억양까지 정확하게 재현하는 수준에 이르렀다.





For voice actors in the audiobook industry, this means facing scrutiny over whether AI can easily replace them, especially since the technology can turn written words into natural-sounding speech in a fraction of the time that it takes actors to record the same text.

face scrutiny: 정밀 조사, 철저한 검토

natural-sounding: 자연스럽게 들리는

이에 따라 오디오북 업계에서도 성우가 AI로 쉽게 대체될 수 있는 것 아니냐는 의문이 제기되고 있다. 특히 AI 기술은 성우가 같은 분량의 글을 녹음하는 데 걸리는 시간보다 훨씬 짧은 시간 안에 텍스트를 자연스러운 음성으로 변환할 수 있어 이러한 논의에 힘을 싣고 있다.





Yet inside a recording studio in western Seoul, six voice actors were busy bringing the characters from the popular web novel “Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint” (2018-20) to life.

bring ~ to life: ~에 생명력을 불어넣다, 생생하게 구현하다

그러나 서울 서부의 한 녹음실에서는 성우 6명이 인기 웹소설 ‘전지적 독자 시점’(2018~20) 속 등장인물들에게 생명력을 불어넣느라 분주했다.





As the actors took turns at the microphones, they transformed into their characters, using only their voice to portray everything from intense fights to emotional revelations and moments of heartbreak.





take turns: 교대하다, 번갈아 하다

portray: 그리다, 나타내다, 묘사하다

revelation: 폭로, 드러냄

번갈아 마이크 앞에 선 성우들은 각자의 배역으로 변신해 격렬한 싸움부터 감정이 폭발하는 순간, 그리고 가슴 아픈 장면까지 오직 목소리 만으로 생생하게 표현했다.





“AI can express emotions only to some extent,” said Kim Song-hee, an audiobook producer at Audien, one of Korea’s major audiobook production companies. “It can convey basic categories [of feelings], such as happiness, anger and sadness. But there are so many different shades of [those emotions], and I think that AI still has a long way to go before it can capture all those nuances.”

to some extent: 얼마간, 어느 정도까지, 다소

nuance: 미묘한 차이, 뉘앙스

국내 주요 오디오북 제작사 중 하나인 오디언의 김송희 프로듀서는 “AI는 감정을 어느 정도까지만 표현할 수 있다”며 “기쁨, 분노, 슬픔 같은 기본적인 감정은 전달할 수 있지만, 그 안에도 수많은 미묘한 감정의 차이가 존재한다. AI가 이러한 차이까지 표현하기에는 아직 멀었다고 생각한다”고 말했다.





So while some may believe that AI can readily replace voice actors in the industry, audiobook producers don’t necessarily agree.

readily: 손쉽게, 순조롭게

not necessarily: 반드시 ~은 아닌

AI가 오디오북 업계의 성우들을 손쉽게 대체할 수 있다는 시각도 있지만, 정작 제작 현장에 있는 프로듀서들의 생각은 다른 것이다.





The technology may suit narration for nonfiction works, such as books about business or economics, as listeners primarily seek those out for educational purposes. But AI-generated voices are less compelling for fiction adaptations, in which emotional performances are central to the experience.

narration: 낭독, 내레이션

compelling: 주목하지 않을 수 없는, 강렬한, 설득력 있는

fiction adaptation: 소설을 다른 형식으로 각색한 작품

AI 기술은 경영·경제 등 정보 전달이 중심인 비문학 도서의 낭독에는 적합할 수 있다. 그러나 감정 연기가 중요한 소설 기반 오디오북에서는 사람의 목소리만큼 청취자를 사로잡기 어렵다.





The numbers suggest as much. According to Audien’s distribution department, human-narrated fiction reportedly attracts around 10 times as much interest as its AI counterpart.

human-narrated: 사람이 직접 낭독한

counterpart: 상대

수치도 이를 뒷받침한다. 오디언에 따르면 사람이 직접 낭독한 소설 오디오북은 AI가 낭독한 작품보다 약 10배 높은 관심을 받는 것으로 나타났다.





Demand for human-produced audiobooks from publishers also remains strong.

demand: 수요

사람의 목소리로 제작한 오디오북에 대한 출판사들의 수요도 여전히 높다.





“We’re receiving so many production requests that we already have long-term projects scheduled for release through 2029,” Kim said. “And there are still [more] waiting for a final contract.”

request: 의뢰

scheduled for: 예정된

release: 개봉, 발간, 출시

김 프로듀서는 “제작 의뢰가 꾸준히 들어오면서 이미 2029년까지 출시 일정이 잡힌 장기 프로젝트들이 있다”며 “최종 계약을 앞두고 대기 중인 프로젝트들도 있다”고 말했다.





[후략]





WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY WOO JI-WON [woo.jiwon@joongang.co.kr]



