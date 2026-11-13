Representatives of eyewear companies demonstrate smart glasses before a training session for all 239 personnel assigned to detect the devices at College Scholastic Ability Test centers across Seoul. The session was held at the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education in Yongsan District, central Seoul, on Nov. 11, eight days before the 2027 college entrance exam. KIM KYOUNG-ROK

As the college entrance exam nears, fears of AI-enabled cheating are forcing Korea to rethink both test security and education itself.

Kim Sung-tak

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





With the College Scholastic Ability Test just a week away, students and parents face a worry that scarcely existed before: eyeglasses.

Smart glasses equipped with AI have prompted fears that examinees could use them to obtain answers during Korea's crucial college entrance examination.

The government and regional education offices are scrambling to prevent cheating. President Lee Jae Myung has ordered countermeasures, while the Ministry of Education plans to station personnel at every testing center to identify AI glasses. It is also seeking penalties that could include criminal prosecution and a suspension from the examination for up to three years. The measures reflect the extraordinary stakes attached to a test whose results can determine admission to the country's most sought-after universities. Even a small perceived advantage could undermine confidence in the fairness of the entire national testing system.

Yet even families with no intention of using such devices are deeply anxious. Online student forums are filled with concerns from examinees who normally wear black, thick-framed glasses resembling smart glasses. They fear being singled out for inspection, even though their ordinary glasses have no electronic functions. For families who have spent three years preparing for this single day, everything matters: getting enough sleep, avoiding a cold and choosing what to eat before and during the examination.

Some are debating whether changing frames would prevent unnecessary disruption. One student decided against switching glasses just a week before the test, fearing difficulty adjusting. Another parent regretted not arranging laser eye surgery earlier. One worried that a child accustomed to touching the temples of their glasses might attract an invigilator's attention and become nervous if inspected while solving questions.

Other developments have provoked anger rather than anxiety. On an anonymous university student forum, someone contemplating wearing AI glasses to the exam wrote, "If I get caught, too bad. If not, I'll get into medical school." Another claimed to have registered for the test intending to wear AI contact lenses, reasoning that getting caught would merely mean returning to their current university. Outraged students and parents demanded harsher sanctions, including barring enrolled university students from retaking the exam for at least five years or disqualifying offenders from all nationally accredited examinations. Their frustration is understandable: A student already attending university might view disqualification as a manageable setback, while a first-time examinee could face much greater consequences.

The Education Ministry is withholding details of inspection procedures, concerned that revealing them could help cheaters evade detection. Parents have proposed attaching inspection stickers to the ends of every glasses frame before testing begins to prevent substitutions. Some have gone further, suggesting internet service be disabled around examination sites, much as communications can reportedly be restricted during presidential movements. Others want surrendered mobile phones stored far enough away to prevent smart glasses from connecting through tethering. These suggestions illustrate how far parents are willing to go to protect the integrity of the examination, even when the practical consequences of such measures remain unclear.

Such proposals are not entirely hypothetical. Some countries block internet access or social media during entrance examinations. An Oct. 27 report by the digital rights organization Access Now documented exam-related restrictions in countries across the Middle East and North Africa. Governments cite cheating prevention, but the organization opposes shutdowns on human rights grounds. Its findings also show that some countries are moving away from nationwide blackouts, although others continue imposing restrictions.

Cheating involving AI glasses has already been detected in university and high school examinations, as well as tests for professional qualifications. Meanwhile, the use of AI in performance assessments that contribute to high school grades is raising fairness questions. Schools are confronting dilemmas they have never faced before. Why should assistance from professional parents or private tutoring institutions be treated differently from help supplied by AI? Where should legitimate learning end and prohibited assistance begin?

Of course, devices capable of solving difficult college entrance questions almost instantly must be kept out of examination rooms. Fairness requires that every candidate compete under the same rules. But AI can now retrieve legal precedents, prompting predictions that it could replace junior lawyers. How long can schools preserve traditional examinations while demanding that students keep their distance from technologies already transforming professional work?

Perhaps the time is approaching to abandon the conventional belief that academic ability and reasoning can be reliably ranked by asking students to solve difficult mathematics problems or select one correct answer from five options after reading a passage. Such tests may measure certain skills, but they cannot necessarily capture the full range of abilities students will need.

Children already have easy access to AI through their phones. If Korea wants them to compete internationally in the future, it must reconsider what education should teach, how learning should be evaluated and what standards universities should use for admission. AI glasses have presented the country with a particularly difficult assignment, one extending far beyond preventing cheating on examination day.









“안 걸리면 의대”…AI 안경이 던지는 숙제

김성탁 논설위원

대학수학능력시험이 일주일 앞으로 다가왔는데 수험생과 학부모 사이에서 과거에는 할 필요가 없던 고민거리가 등장했다. 바로 안경이다. 최근 뉴스에서 자주 거론되는 것처럼 인공지능(AI) 기능이 탑재된 스마트 안경이 발원지다. 수능 당일 AI 안경을 쓰고 정답을 찾아내는 부정행위가 일어날 수 있다고 보고 정부와 시·도교육청이 대책 마련에 분주하다. 이재명 대통령까지 스마트 안경을 이용한 부정행위 차단을 지시했다. 교육부는 모든 수험장에 AI 안경을 걸러내는 전담 요원을 배치하고, 해당 부정행위로 적발될 경우 형사 처벌에 더해 수능 응시 자격을 3년까지 정지하는 방안을 추진 중이다.

그런데 AI 안경을 쓸 생각조차 없는 일반 수험생과 학부모들조차 안경 걱정이 태산이다. 수험생 커뮤니티에는 우선 검정 뿔테 안경을 써오던 수험생의 사연이 쇄도한다. 안경 형태가 비슷해 시험장에서 집중 점검 대상이 될 수 있다는 우려다. 한국에서 수능이 어떤 시험인가. 그 하루를 위해 3년을 달려온 수험생과 가족에겐 전날 잠을 잘 자는지, 감기라도 걸리지 않는지, 아침과 점심 식사는 어떻게 할지 등 컨디션 조절이 민감한 사안이기 일쑤다.

그렇다 보니 긴장되는 시험장에서 조금이라도 영향을 받느니 안경을 바꾸는 게 어떨지 의견이 분분하다. “수능 일주일 전에 안경을 바꾸면 적응하기 어려울 것 같아 그냥 뿔테를 쓰기로 했다”라거나 “진작 라식수술을 해 줄걸 후회가 된다”는 반응까지 나온다. 자녀가 안경테를 만지는 버릇이 있는데 수능 문제 풀다 감독관이 보고 즉석에서 검사하면 긴장하게 될 것 같다고 우려하는 학부모까지 있다.

자녀 걱정을 넘어 분노를 자아내는 일까지 벌어지는 중이다. 최근 대학생 익명 커뮤니티에는 AI 안경을 쓰고 수능을 봐 볼까 한다면서 “걸리면 아쉬운 거고 안 걸리면 의대 가지 뭐”라는 글이 올라왔다. 다른 대학생은 “AI 렌즈 차고 보려고 시험에 응시했다”며 “걸리더라도 다니던 대학으로 돌아가면 된다”고 했다. 그러자 수험생과 학부모들은 적발 시 대학 재학생은 최소 5년 응시 불가로 해야 한다거나 모든 국가인증시험 응시 자격까지 박탈해야 한다고 반응했다.

교육부는 회피 방법을 찾아낼 것을 우려해 감독관들이 어떻게 검사할지 등은 구체적으로 알리지 않고 있다. 학부모들은 “시험 실시 전 안경 쓴 모든 학생의 안경다리 끝에 검사 인증 스티커를 붙여 바꿔치기를 못 하게 하자”는 등의 제안을 내놓는다. 급기야 수능일 시험장 일대에서 인터넷망을 끄자는 의견까지 나온다. 대통령이 도심을 이동할 때 인터넷망이 작동하지 못하게 하는 식의 조치를 할 수 있지 않느냐는 것이다. 같은 맥락에서 수험생들이 제출한 휴대폰에서 테더링으로 AI 안경이 연결되지 않도록 멀리 보관해야 한다고도 주장한다.

실제 일부 국가에선 대입 시험일에 인터넷망과 소셜 미디어를 차단하고 있다. 디지털 권리보호 활동단체인 엑세스나우(accessnow)의 지난달 27일 보고서에 따르면 중동과 남아프리카 여러 나라에서 부정행위 방지를 이유로 시험일에 전국적으로 인터넷 등을 차단하고 있다. 그러나 이 단체는 인권 차원에서 차단에 반대하는 활동을 펼치고 있고, 실제 전국적 차단 국가는 줄어드는 추세다.

AI 안경을 이용한 부정행위는 대학 시험은 물론이고 고교 시험에서도 적발되고 있다. 각종 직업 관련 자격증 시험에서도 적발 사례가 나온다. 등급제로 반영되는 고교 내신에서 수행평가를 하면서 AI를 활용한 것이 공정성 시비로 이어지고 있다. 전문직 부모나 사교육 기관이 학생의 수행평가에 개입하는 것은 괜찮고, AI의 도움을 받는 것은 문제가 되는지 등 교육 현장은 경험해보지 못한 혼란에 빠져드는 중이다.

고난도 수능 문제를 순식간에 풀어 정답을 맞힌다는 AI 안경이 시험장에 침입하는 것은 당연히 막아야 한다. 그렇지만 판례도 AI가 검색해주니 신참 변호사를 대체할 수 있을 것이라는 말이 나오는 시대다. 언제까지 지금의 시험 형태를 유지하며 아이들에게 AI와 거리 두기를 요구할 수 있을까.

어려운 수학 문제 풀이나 지문을 놓고 5지 선다형으로 정답을 고르게 하는 시험으로 학업 능력이나 사고력의 우위를 가를 수 있다는 전통적 믿음을 내려놔야 할 순간이 다가오는 것은 아닐까. 휴대폰에서 손쉽게 AI를 접하는 아이들이 미래에 세계를 상대로 경쟁력을 갖게 하려면 어떤 형태의 교육을 하고, 무엇으로 평가하며, 대입의 잣대는 어떻게 바꿔야 할까. AI 안경은 우리에게 난이도가 높은 숙제를 던지고 있다.