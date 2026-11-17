Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin answers lawmakers' questions about cheating using AI during a plenary meeting of the National Assembly's Education Committee in Yeouido, Seoul, on Nov. 16. NEWS1

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin acknowledged that authorities cannot guarantee detection of AI-assisted cheating days before the college entrance exam.

Education Minister Choi Kyo-jin admitted at a National Assembly Education Committee meeting on Monday that he could not guarantee the detection of cheating involving AI devices.

Asked by People Power Party Rep. Park Jeong-hun whether authorities could identify every case of AI-assisted cheating, Choi replied, "I don't think we can." Asked whether they could prevent cheating involving miniature cameras and similar equipment, he acknowledged that countermeasures would probably not be perfect.

Perhaps Choi was simply being candid in opting not to make unrealistic promises. Nevertheless, such remarks are irresponsible with the College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) just days away. What has the government been doing until now?

The scale of AI-assisted cheating has become increasingly apparent following revelations by the top scorer on the certified tax accountant examination. Numerous cases involving AI and sophisticated electronic devices have emerged in national professional qualification examinations, the Law School Admission Test, English proficiency tests, university essay examinations and school assessments.

In May, a candidate taking the fire protection engineering certification examination in Gwangju was caught cheating with AI-equipped glasses. Prosecutors subsequently sought a summary judgment against the candidate for violating the National Technical Qualifications Act.

Authorities should have begun developing comprehensive countermeasures long ago and introduced credible safeguards before the CSAT, Korea's largest annual examination. Failure to prevent cheating would undermine fairness in university admissions, with potentially far-reaching consequences.

Cheating methods are evolving rapidly with AI, while government responses lag far behind.

Only yesterday did authorities announce the formation of an interagency task force and plans to require candidates to surrender smart devices and block public Wi-Fi at examination centers. Yet these measures will have limited effectiveness unless communication between examination rooms and outside parties is comprehensively restricted.

With the test just two days away, procuring and installing additional equipment presents considerable practical difficulties.

Other countries have already revised professional qualification examinations, prohibited digital devices or introduced measures to block wireless communications. What has Korea's government been doing?

Online vendors are openly offering so-called cheating kits, while button-camera sets have reportedly sold out. Such developments demonstrate how readily sophisticated cheating equipment can become available to prospective examinees.

Concern has grown so intense that some students and parents are even demanding that the CSAT be postponed.

The government must recognize that examination security is not merely a technical problem. It is fundamental to public confidence in a system that determines educational opportunities and influences young people's futures.

With the education minister himself expressing doubts about the authorities' ability to prevent AI-assisted cheating, anxiety over whether the CSAT can be conducted fairly is entirely understandable.









예고된 AI 커닝 확산, 수능 코앞에 자신 없다는 교육부 장관

최교진 교육부 장관이 어제 국회 교육위원회 전체회의에서 인공지능(AI) 기기를 활용한 부정행위를 100% 적발할 자신이 있냐는 박정훈 국민의힘 의원의 질문에 “전 못 할 것 같다”고 답했다. 초소형 카메라를 동원한 부정행위와 유사한 수법을 막을 수 있느냐는 질의에도 “완벽하지 못할 것 같다”고 말했다. 허세를 부리지 않고 솔직하게 말한 것인지 모르겠으나, 대학수학능력시험(수능)을 코앞에 둔 시점에서 한 이런 발언을 한 것은 무책임한 일이 아닐 수 없다.

세무사 시험 수석합격자의 실토를 계기로 ‘AI 커닝’이 이미 심각하게 퍼져 있다는 사실이 속속 드러나고 있다. 국가자격시험과 법학적성시험(LEET), 토익·텝스 등 공익 어학시험뿐 아니라 대학 논술시험과 학교 내신시험 등에서 AI와 첨단기기를 활용한 부정행위가 적발된 사례가 적지 않다. 지난 5월 광주에서 치러진 소방설비기사 시험에서 ‘AI 안경’을 착용한 응시자가 부정행위로 적발돼 검찰이 국가기술자격법 위반 혐의로 약식기소한 사례도 있다. 그렇다면 정부 당국은 근본적인 대응책 마련에 착수하고 적어도 연례적으로 시행되는 최대 규모의 시험인 수능 전까지는 신뢰할 만한 대책을 내놓았어야 했다. 수능 부정을 막지 못하면 대학입시의 공정은 무너지고, 그 후과는 걷잡을 수 없게 된다.

커닝 수법은 AI란 날개를 달고 진화하는데 정부 대책은 한참 뒤처진다. 어제야 정부는 ‘범정부 대응팀’을 구성해 스마트 기기 반납이나 시험장 내 공공 와이파이 차단 방침을 밝혔지만, 공공 와이파이뿐 아니라 고사장과 외부 간의 통신을 완전 차단하지 않고서는 실효성이 떨어진다. 시험이 이틀 앞이라 장비 조달과 설치 등 현실적으로 쉽지 않다. 다른 나라들이 전문직 자격시험 방식을 바꾸거나 디지털 기기 반입 금지와 전파 차단 등으로 ‘AI 커닝’ 예방에 나서는 동안 정부는 무엇을 했는지 묻지 않을 수 없다. 온라인에서는 ‘커닝 세트’가 등장했고, 단추 카메라 세트는 품절 사태가 빚어졌을 정도다. 그러니 ‘AI 커닝’ 불안에 일부 수험생과 학부모가 수능 연기까지 주장하기에 이른 것이다. 책임자인 교육부 장관부터 자신이 없다고 하니 제대로 수능이 치러질 수 있을지 불안하기 짝이 없다.