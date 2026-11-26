A proposed crackdown on tax avoidance could make succession relief unreachable for many legitimate small- and mid-sized businesses.

Ha Hyun-ock

The author is an editorial writer at the JoongAng Ilbo.





After revising the Criminal Procedure Act and the Farmland Act, the government has added an item to its list of poorly designed proposals: amending the Inheritance Tax and Gift Tax Act to overhaul the family business inheritance tax deduction.

The deduction excludes a portion of inherited assets from the taxable amount when owners who have operated small- or mid-sized enterprises (SME) for a specified period transfer them to an heir. It was designed to prevent businesses from closing because of tax burdens and to ensure that corporate technology and management expertise survive.

The deduction came under scrutiny early this year when President Lee Jae Myung raised concerns about people exploiting the deduction in tax avoidance schemes.

“How can a parking lot be considered a family business?” Lee asked, referring to how cafe and parking lot owners had benefited from the provision. Efforts to prevent questionable inheritance practices then gained momentum.

Preventing wealthy individuals from exploiting tax loopholes is a legitimate objective. The problem lies in the policy design.

The government has proposed raising the deduction ceiling while tightening eligibility requirements. Currently, business owners must have operated their companies for at least 10 years; the government has suggested raising that minimum to 30 years. It also proposed doubling the postinheritance monitoring period, during which businesses must maintain assets and employees, from five to 10 years. In other words, businesses would effectively have to operate for at least 40 consecutive years to be eligible.

Few companies would meet these requirements. According to the Korea Federation of SMEs, 94.4 percent of SMEs have operated for 25 years or less. Of the 257 cases qualifying for deductions last year, 67 percent involved companies operating for less than 30 years.

Moreover, although the government proposes increasing the maximum deduction from 60 billion won to 100 billion won ($44.7 million to $74.5 million), owners would have to operate their businesses for 50 years to qualify — hardly an easy condition to satisfy.

Other unintended consequences could arise. Because beneficiaries must retain their primary business category, they could be disqualified if they develop new products that change their principal line of business. Companies seeking new sources of growth through business transformation would also be penalized. In short, the government would discourage innovation and diversification.

The greatest controversy concerns the reduction in eligible industries from 1,205 to 727, excluding hotels, hospitals, pharmacies and transportation businesses, including bus and taxi operators.

Legislative efforts to protect these excluded industries are already underway. Six supplementary bills were introduced to restore eligibility for essential medical institutions, hotels and other businesses, and another bill proposed retaining the existing list of eligible industries and adjusting it later through parliamentary deliberations.

Questions about fairness across industries are inevitable, but the government’s selection criteria are difficult to understand. Wholesale businesses dealing in flowers and plants would be excluded, while fruit wholesalers would remain eligible. Musical instrument wholesalers would qualify, but musical instrument retailers would not. The National Assembly’s Finance, Economy, Planning and Budget Committee itself warned that the proposal could raise questions about fairness and the validity of industry selection.

Business succession requires years of preparation, making policy predictability particularly important. Without meticulous policy design, confusion is inevitable. But the discussions and legislative developments surrounding the proposed overhaul increasingly suggest that piecemeal remedies will produce patchwork laws.

The government must not undermine the entire system in its haste to prevent the avoidance or exploitation of inheritance tax. Closing loopholes should not come at the expense of legitimate businesses that depend on orderly succession to preserve their operations and jobs.

Legislation introduced before its practical consequences have been thoroughly examined is hardly a new phenomenon under this administration. But there is no reason to add the family business inheritance tax deduction to its growing list of failures.









‘누더기 법안’ 될 가업상속공제

하현옥 논설위원

형사소송법과 농지법 개정에 이어 정부의 ‘부실 입법’ 목록에 새로운 항목이 추가됐다. 가업상속공제 개편을 내용으로 하는 상속세 및 증여세법 개정안이다. 가업상속공제는 피상속인(가업을 물려주는 사람)이 일정 기간 운영한 중소기업을 상속인에게 정상적으로 물려주면 상속 재산 일부를 과세 가액에서 공제해 상속세 부담을 덜어주는 제도다. 세금 부담에 회사 경영을 접는 것을 막고 기업의 기술과 경영 노하우, 일자리 터전을 안정적으로 이어갈 수 있도록 만들어졌다.

가업상속공제가 수술대에 오르게 된 건 올해 초 이재명 대통령이 가업상속공제를 악용한 ‘꼼수 절세’를 언급하면서다. 대형 베이커리 카페와 주차장을 이용해 세금 혜택을 받던 이들이 문제가 됐다. 이 대통령은 “주차장이 무슨 가업이냐”며 제도 개편을 지시했고, 이후 ‘편법 상속’을 막으려는 가업상속공제 개편은 급물살을 탔다.

자산가의 상속세 꼼수 회피를 막겠다는 취지야 나쁘지 않다. 문제는 제도의 설계다. 정부는 공제 한도는 늘리면서 문턱을 높였다. 현재는 피상속인이 10년 이상 경영을 하면 가업상속공제 요건에 해당하지만 이 기준이 30년 이상으로 강화된다. 상속 이후 자산과 고용을 잘 유지하는지 감독하는 ‘사후 관리’ 기간도 기존 5년에서 10년으로 늘어난다. 상속 전후 40년 이상 경영을 해야 상속세 공제를 받을 수 있는 것이다.

실제로 이렇게 높아진 기준을 통과할 기업은 많지 않다. 중소기업중앙회에 따르면 전체 중소기업 중 94.4%는 업력이 25년 이하다. 정부 안대로 바뀌게 된다면 상당수 중소기업에 가업상속공제는 ‘그림의 떡’이란 이야기다. 지난해 가업상속공제를 받은 257건 중 67%는 기업을 운영한 지 30년이 되지 않았다. 게다가 정부는 최대 공제 금액을 현재 600억원에서 1000억원으로 늘리겠다지만, 이 조건을 맞추려면 피상속인이 50년을 ‘꼬박’ 경영한 뒤 물려줘야 한다. 아무리 ‘100세 시대’라고 하지만 달성하기 쉽지 않은 조건이다.

어이없는 상황도 빚어질 수 있다. 주 업종을 유지해야 공제 혜택을 받을 수 있는 탓에 신제품을 개발해서 주력 업종이 바뀌면 가업상속공제 혜택이 사라지게 된다. 기업이 새로운 먹거리를 찾아 사업을 전환하면 오히려 불이익을 받게 되는 것이다. 신사업 개척을 장려해도 부족할 판에 기존 사업만 틀어쥐고 있으라고 등을 떠미는 꼴이다.

논란이 가장 큰 건 대상 업종 축소다. 정부 안에 따르면 가업상속공제 대상 업종은 기존 1205개 업종 중 727개로 줄어든다. 관광호텔과 병원, 약국, 버스·택시 등 운송업 등은 제외된다. 제외 업종을 구하기 위한 입법 전쟁도 펼쳐지고 있다. 가업상속공제 개편 법 개정안이 통과도 되기 전에 필수의료기관과 호텔 등을 공제 대상에 포함하는 6개의 보완 입법이 발의되는 웃지 못할 상황까지 벌어졌다. 문제투성이 법 개정안의 대상 업종을 현행대로 유지하고 향후 국회 심의를 거쳐 조정하자는 법안도 발의됐다.

업종 간 형평성 논란도 피할 수 없다. 무엇보다 기준을 납득하기 쉽지 않다. 정부 안에서 ‘화훼류 및 식물 도매업’은 공제 대상에서 제외됐지만 ‘과실류 도매업’은 포함됐다. 악기 도매업은 공제 대상이지만 악기 소매업은 대상에서 빠졌다. 국회 재정경제기획위원회가 “형평성 및 업종 선정의 타당성 논란이 제기될 수 있다”고 지적했을 정도다.

가업 승계는 오랜 준비가 필요한 일인 만큼 정책의 예측 가능성은 무엇보다 중요하다. 치밀한 정책 설계가 수반되지 않는다면 혼란은 피할 수 없다. 하지만 가업상속공제 개편을 둘러싼 일련의 논의와 전개 과정은 ‘땜질 처방’에 따른 ‘누더기 법안’의 예고편처럼 보인다. ‘편법 꼼수 상속’을 막겠다고 서두르다가 빈대 잡으려다 초가삼간을 다 태워 먹는 우를 범해서는 안 된다. 정부의 ‘개문발차’ 입법이 새삼스러울 것도 없지만 굳이 가업상속공제까지 ‘부실 입법’ 목록에 덧붙일 필요는 없다.